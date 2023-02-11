Search

Invitation card of Mumbai reception of Sidharth and Kiara leaked online

03:57 PM | 11 Feb, 2023
Invitation card of Mumbai reception of Sidharth and Kiara leaked online
Source: Instagram

Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra has established himself as a leading actor in the entertainment industry. His recent wedding to actress Kiara Advani was a grand and intimate affair that had everyone talking. The lovebirds savoured all the attention and love they received as they exchanged vows at their dream wedding destination. 

They recently celebrated their union with a wedding reception in Delhi, where they received a warm welcome from the groom's family. The couple was seen swaying to the rhythm of the dhol as they entered their Delhi residence, which was beautifully adorned with fairy lights.

After spending a few days in Delhi, the newlyweds are set to embark on the next phase of their journey in Mumbai, where they will host a grand reception for their friends from the film industry. The couple arrived in Delhi on Wednesday, following their wedding in Jaisalmer on Tuesday and are set to leave for Mumbai to prepare for the upcoming reception.

The wedding reception is all set to take place on Sunday, the 12th of February. The Indian website, PinkVilla, has made the announcement by releasing the couple's reception card on their official Instagram account. The event will be held at a prestigious hotel in Mumbai. The leaked invitation card of the event has been making rounds on the internet.

Advani recently took to her Instagram handle to share a touching video showcasing the couple's intimate first look with the caption "7.02.2023 ????????❤️♾️" 

Both Malhotra and Advani were rumoured to be dating while they worked together on Shershaah.  

