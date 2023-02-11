Invitation card of Mumbai reception of Sidharth and Kiara leaked online

Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra has established himself as a leading actor in the entertainment industry. His recent wedding to actress Kiara Advani was a grand and intimate affair that had everyone talking. The lovebirds savoured all the attention and love they received as they exchanged vows at their dream wedding destination.
They recently celebrated their union with a wedding reception in Delhi, where they received a warm welcome from the groom's family. The couple was seen swaying to the rhythm of the dhol as they entered their Delhi residence, which was beautifully adorned with fairy lights.
After spending a few days in Delhi, the newlyweds are set to embark on the next phase of their journey in Mumbai, where they will host a grand reception for their friends from the film industry. The couple arrived in Delhi on Wednesday, following their wedding in Jaisalmer on Tuesday and are set to leave for Mumbai to prepare for the upcoming reception.
The wedding reception is all set to take place on Sunday, the 12th of February. The Indian website, PinkVilla, has made the announcement by releasing the couple's reception card on their official Instagram account. The event will be held at a prestigious hotel in Mumbai. The leaked invitation card of the event has been making rounds on the internet.
View this post on Instagram
Advani recently took to her Instagram handle to share a touching video showcasing the couple's intimate first look with the caption "7.02.2023 ????????❤️♾️"
View this post on Instagram
Both Malhotra and Advani were rumoured to be dating while they worked together on Shershaah.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 11, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|268.93
|269.58
|Euro
|EUR
|288.93
|289.53
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|325.8
|326.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.16
|73.46
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.6
|71.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.8
|742.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.68
|41.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.19
|35.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.36
|912.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.25
|64.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.33
|176.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.81
|27.11
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.88
|76.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.4
|210.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|300.25
|302.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – Gold witnessed an upward trend on Saturday as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs400 per tola to reach Rs198,400.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs343 to settle at Rs170,096.
Yesterday, the South Asian country increased by Rs3,300 per tola to close at Rs198,000. In the international market, the commodity price remained unchanged at $1865 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market also remained changed as Rs2,160 per tola and Rs1,851 per 10 grams.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/11-Feb-2023/pakistan-imposes-surcharge-of-rs1per-unit-for-major-power-consumers-to-woo-imf
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.