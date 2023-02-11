Search

Lifestyle

Khalil Ur Rehman reveals hidden message in 'Meray Paas Tum Ho'

Web Desk 04:58 PM | 11 Feb, 2023
Khalil Ur Rehman reveals hidden message in 'Meray Paas Tum Ho'

Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar is a renowned Pakistani writer known for his craft in writing intense and emotionally charged love stories.

He has established himself as a leading figure in the Pakistani television industry and received widespread recognition and accolades for his exceptional writing skills. With his unique style and captivating storytelling, Qamar has captured the hearts of audiences and become a standout writer in the industry.

Qamar last wrote the drama serial Meray Paas Tum Ho, which received the best-ever TV ratings and became the best-ever ranked drama in the history of the Pakistani drama industry. Despite recognition, it ended up being a controversial show. 

Recently, the ace writer appeared on a show called "Dhannak" on APlus where he addressed the criticism of his hit serial "Meray Paas Tum Ho".

In response to a question, Qamar shared his perspective on important issues that the drama tackled, including acid throwing, honour killing and abuse.

He emphasized the importance of forgiveness and letting go in a relationship, and stressed that true love should not involve holding someone back. He stated that the bond between humans and Allah is the only relationship that is everlasting and that love and contentment shared with a partner should be cherished as long as it lasts.

Some of his most popular and highly acclaimed works include TV serials "Sadqay Tumhare," "Pyare Afzal" and "Bunty I Love You."

Khalil ur Rehman Qamar shares grievances against Mahira Khan 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Kamran Shahid enters showbiz with his directorial debut of 'Huey Tum Ajnabi' (DP Exclusive)

05:31 PM | 9 Feb, 2023

Sarwat Gilani reveals Karan Johar lauded her work in ‘Churails’

11:15 PM | 8 Feb, 2023

Faysal Quraishi reveals details of his upcoming feature film

11:58 PM | 7 Feb, 2023

Madhuri Dixit jumps onto 'Tum Tum' bandwagon

09:17 PM | 5 Feb, 2023

Peshawar Zalmi reveals PSL Anthem line-up for this year

11:44 AM | 4 Feb, 2023

Haris Rauf sends well wishes to Shaheen Afridi on his Nikkah in video message

04:08 PM | 3 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Mamya Shajaffar sparks controversy with latest dance video

11:32 PM | 11 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 11th February 2023

08:49 AM | 11 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 11, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 268.93 269.58
Euro EUR 288.93 289.53
UK Pound Sterling GBP 325.8 326.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 73.16 73.46
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.6 71.9
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.8 742.58
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 40.68 41.08
Danish Krone DKK 39.85 40.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.19 35.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.36 912.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.25 64.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.33 176.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.81 27.11
Omani Riyal OMR 718.24 726.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.88 76.58
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.4 210.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 300.25 302.75
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold witnessed an upward trend on Saturday as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs400 per tola to reach Rs198,400.

According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs343 to settle at Rs170,096.

Yesterday, the South Asian country increased by Rs3,300 per tola to close at Rs198,000. In the international market, the commodity price remained unchanged at $1865 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market also remained changed as Rs2,160 per tola and Rs1,851 per 10 grams.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/11-Feb-2023/pakistan-imposes-surcharge-of-rs1per-unit-for-major-power-consumers-to-woo-imf

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: