Khalil Ur Rehman reveals hidden message in 'Meray Paas Tum Ho'

Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar is a renowned Pakistani writer known for his craft in writing intense and emotionally charged love stories.

He has established himself as a leading figure in the Pakistani television industry and received widespread recognition and accolades for his exceptional writing skills. With his unique style and captivating storytelling, Qamar has captured the hearts of audiences and become a standout writer in the industry.

Qamar last wrote the drama serial Meray Paas Tum Ho, which received the best-ever TV ratings and became the best-ever ranked drama in the history of the Pakistani drama industry. Despite recognition, it ended up being a controversial show.

Recently, the ace writer appeared on a show called "Dhannak" on APlus where he addressed the criticism of his hit serial "Meray Paas Tum Ho".

In response to a question, Qamar shared his perspective on important issues that the drama tackled, including acid throwing, honour killing and abuse.

He emphasized the importance of forgiveness and letting go in a relationship, and stressed that true love should not involve holding someone back. He stated that the bond between humans and Allah is the only relationship that is everlasting and that love and contentment shared with a partner should be cherished as long as it lasts.

Some of his most popular and highly acclaimed works include TV serials "Sadqay Tumhare," "Pyare Afzal" and "Bunty I Love You."