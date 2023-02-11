Search

Sports

ICC fines India's Jadeja for breaching code of conduct during Australia Test

05:50 PM | 11 Feb, 2023
ICC fines India's Jadeja for breaching code of conduct during Australia Test
Source: BCCI (Twitter)

DUBAI – India's ace all-rounder has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee for applying soothing cream on his index finger without the permission of umpires during the first Test against Australia in Nagpur.

“Ravindra Jadeja was found to have breached Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to displaying conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game. In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Jadeja’s disciplinary record. This was his first offence in a 24-month period,” reads ICC statement.

The incident occurred during the 46th over of Australia’s first innings on Thursday, 9 February, when Jadeja was seen applying a soothing cream to his index finger. In the video footage, the left-arm spinner took a substance from Mohammed Siraj's palm and appeared to rub this onto the index finger of his left hand.

The India team management had explained that the finger spinner was applying the cream to a swelling on the index finger of his bowling hand. This was done without asking for permission from the on-field umpires.

Jadeja admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

In reaching his decision to sanction the player along with the Level 1 sanction he imposed, the Match Referee was satisfied that the cream was applied to the finger purely for medical purposes. The cream was not applied as an artificial substance to the ball and consequently, it did not change the condition of the ball, which would have been in breach of clause 41.3 of the ICC playing conditions – Unfair Play – The Match Ball – Changing its Condition.

On-field umpires Nitin Menon and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Michael Gough and fourth umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

India’s Ravindra Jadeja accused of ball tampering during Australia Test

Sports

India’s Ravindra Jadeja accused of ball tampering during Australia Test

09:54 PM | 10 Feb, 2023

Babar Azam retains top position in ICC ODI rankings 

07:07 PM | 8 Feb, 2023

Pakistan's spinner Asif Afridi banned for two years under anti-corruption code

09:08 PM | 7 Feb, 2023

‘India can go to hell,’ Javed Miandad lashes out at BCCI over Asia Cup row

06:31 PM | 6 Feb, 2023

For the first time ever, the Volleyball Club World Championships are coming to India!

10:35 PM | 31 Jan, 2023

Rashid Malik clinches ITF World Masters 55 plus singles, doubles titles in India

04:35 PM | 29 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Anonymous Pakistani donates $30 million for Turkiye-Syria earthquake ...

06:10 PM | 11 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 11th February 2023

08:49 AM | 11 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 11, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 268.93 269.58
Euro EUR 288.93 289.53
UK Pound Sterling GBP 325.8 326.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 73.16 73.46
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.6 71.9
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.8 742.58
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 40.68 41.08
Danish Krone DKK 39.85 40.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.19 35.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.36 912.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.25 64.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.33 176.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.81 27.11
Omani Riyal OMR 718.24 726.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.88 76.58
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.4 210.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 300.25 302.75
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,400 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,240.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Karachi PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Islamabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Peshawar PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Quetta PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Sialkot PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Attock PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Gujranwala PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Jehlum PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Multan PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Bahawalpur PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Gujrat PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Nawabshah PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Chakwal PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Hyderabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Nowshehra PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Sargodha PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Faisalabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Mirpur PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: