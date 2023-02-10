India’s Ravindra Jadeja accused of ball tampering during Australia Test

MUMBAI – Indian player Ravindra Jadeja has been accused of ball tampering after a controversial moment was captured during the ongoing first Test against Australia in Nagpur.

The viral video shows the player taking something off the hand of his teammate Mohammed Siraj and later applying it to his finger just before delivering the ball.

Despite carrying the ball in his hands, Jadeja was not seen applying the substance on the ball itself. However, some viewers believe that he was tampering the ball.

Post this Johns... Jadeja doing ball tampering pic.twitter.com/T937CP6SLQ — ♠️ (@ss______49) February 9, 2023

Reports said the match referee Andy Pycroft also sought an explanation from the Indian team management after the incident. The management told international media that Jadeja had applied a pain-relief cream to his index finger and there is nothing else.

The Indian player was accused of ball tampering when Australia stood at 120-5 in their first innings, with Jadeja having already removing three players – Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw and Steven Smith.