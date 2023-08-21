In heartwarming gesture, Muslims offer Christians to pray in mosques after Jaranwala churches attack

Promoting interfaith harmony in Pakistan has been a critical endeavor amid tensions and instances of violence between religious communities, and the recent horrific incident sent shockwaves across the country of 240 million as multiple churches in a Christian neighborhood of Jaranwala tehsil were attacked over alleged blasphemy.

The heinous incident was condemned by people of all walks of life and even Muslim bodies and organizations show solidarity with the affected minorities. Following the vandalism, the district administration has claimed that work to repair damaged churches and houses is underway.

Amid the condolences, Muslims invited Christians to pray in their mosque, saying they will provide security to them.

A clip has gone viral on social sites in which In charge a local judge, Major Mashooq Masih, revealed that a delegation from a local Ahle Hadith mosque visited them twice and invited them to pray in the mosque.

اہلحدیث کے وفد نے آ کر ہمیں مسجد میں عبادت کرنے کی دعوت دی۔

پادری میجر معشوق مسیح

Masih said delegation members offered them mosque from 9 am till noon, but the security in charge told the Muslim delegation to reconsider their offer and share the idea with top officials.