Hareem Shah leaks private video ‘of former PM Shehbaz Sharif’

LAHORE – Pakistani TikToker Hareem Shah continues to remain in news for all the wrong reasons.

With millions of followers on different social platforms, Hareem is known as a leading influencer in the digital space. This time around, Hareem again stirred up a storm by releasing a private video allegedly of former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In the video, the man she claims is PML-N president can be seen accompanying a woman in what appears to be a restaurant.

As Hareem claims to have more clips of the PML-N leader, she said the woman in viral clip is alleged girlfriend of Shehbaz Sharif. The woman’s face was blurred with an editing tool while the second part of the clip shows glimpses of her face.

وڈیو 1 : 4 شادیاں کرنے والے شہباز شریف کی لندن کے نجی ہوٹل میں اپنی نئی "گرل فرینڈ" سے دو گھنٹے طویل ملاقات؟ پہلے ہوٹل لابی میں بیٹھ کر آدھ گھنٹہ چائے پی پھر کمرے کی طرف چل پڑے۔ کوئی شرم حیا؟@CMShehbaz pic.twitter.com/0Wv5kcuf7o — Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) August 21, 2023

For our reader’s information, Sharif married five times and currently, the businessman-turned politician has two wives, Nusrat Shehbaz and Tehmina Durrani. He reportedly separated from Alia Hani, Nilofar Khosa, and Kulsoom Hai.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Hareem targeted political figures as she has a history of attracting media attention with her provocative actions and statements.

Earlier, she had threatened to release private videos of former interior minister Rana Sanaullah and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.