Hareem Shah leaks private video ‘of former PM Shehbaz Sharif’

LAHORE – Pakistani TikToker Hareem Shah continues to remain in news for all the wrong reasons.
With millions of followers on different social platforms, Hareem is known as a leading influencer in the digital space. This time around, Hareem again stirred up a storm by releasing a private video allegedly of former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif.
In the video, the man she claims is PML-N president can be seen accompanying a woman in what appears to be a restaurant.
As Hareem claims to have more clips of the PML-N leader, she said the woman in viral clip is alleged girlfriend of Shehbaz Sharif. The woman’s face was blurred with an editing tool while the second part of the clip shows glimpses of her face.
وڈیو 1 : 4 شادیاں کرنے والے شہباز شریف کی لندن کے نجی ہوٹل میں اپنی نئی "گرل فرینڈ" سے دو گھنٹے طویل ملاقات؟ پہلے ہوٹل لابی میں بیٹھ کر آدھ گھنٹہ چائے پی پھر کمرے کی طرف چل پڑے۔ کوئی شرم حیا؟@CMShehbaz pic.twitter.com/0Wv5kcuf7o— Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) August 21, 2023
For our reader’s information, Sharif married five times and currently, the businessman-turned politician has two wives, Nusrat Shehbaz and Tehmina Durrani. He reportedly separated from Alia Hani, Nilofar Khosa, and Kulsoom Hai.
Meanwhile, this is not the first time Hareem targeted political figures as she has a history of attracting media attention with her provocative actions and statements.
Earlier, she had threatened to release private videos of former interior minister Rana Sanaullah and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 21, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.4
|303.95
|Euro
|EUR
|327.5
|330.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|382
|385.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.1
|83.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.1
|80.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|784.55
|792.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|40.23
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.67
|38.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|958.62
|967.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.71
|64.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|335.71
|338.21
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 227,400 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,960.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Gold Price in Pakistan Today (21 August 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Mirpur
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.