Germany increases national visa issuance and Indians top the list of recipients

Web Desk 03:01 PM | 21 Aug, 2023
BERLIN - Authorities in Germany issued a total of 393,083 national visas during 2022, a significant increase from the previous year.

Berlin issued 304,773 national visas during 2021 and data provided by the Federal Foreign Office of Germany reveals that the country’s visa offices of the missions abroad processed a total of 1,490,473 visa applications in 2022, with a large part of them being national visas.

The statistics show that the highest number of national visas in 2022 were issued for employment purposes and Indians topped the list in terms of receiving visas followed by Türkiye and Serbia.

The breakdown shows that Indians were issued 17,379 visas while those from Türkiye received 12,542 visas. Moreover, Germany issued a total of 11,792 visas to Serbia while Bosnia and Herzegovina received 10,524 visas.

Furthermore, the data suggests that people from Kosovo received 9,309 visas while those from Russian Federation got 6,975 visas for the year 2022; authorities processed a total of 444,154 applications for national visas during the year.

Statistically, the number of processed applications in 2022 increased by 27 percent compared to 2021 and the number of processed applications for national visas exceeded for the first time the number of processed visas during the pre-pandemic era.

“In 2022, the number of national visas issued amounted to 393,083 (2021: 304,773). A total of 444,154 applications for national visas were processed. In 2022, the number of processed applications not only increased again by another 27 per cent compared to the previous year; the pre-pandemic level was also exceeded for the first time by almost 60,000 applications (+15.42 per cent)” the statement of the Federal Foreign Office reads.

The data provided by the Federal Foreign Office shows the highest number of national visas in 2022 were issued for employment purposes.

Germany issued a total of 152,336 national work visas to foreigners entering the country for work purposes in 2022.

Moreover, the second-highest number of national visas was issued for spouse reunification in 2022 and even in that list, India tops with the total number of issued visas standing at 8,930. In total, the country issued a total of 71,129 national visas for spouse reunification in 2022.

The third-highest number of national visas was issued for study purposes in 2022 by Germany and Indians bagged the top spot with a total number of visas standing at 17,268 followed by Türkiye (7,176), and China (7,077). Cumulatively, Germany issued a total of 71,018 national study visas last year, Schengenvisainfor reported.  

The data also implied that Germany issued a total of 40,422 national visas for child reunification and 26,903 national visas for humanitarian purposes, among others in 2022.

