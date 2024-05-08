Hajj 2024: First flight departing for Madinah on May 9th

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is set to kick off its Hajj operation for the year 2024, with the first flight scheduled to depart tomorrow for Madinah. According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the Hajj flight operation will run from May 9th to June 9th.

The federal capital, Islamabad, will see the departure of the first Hajj flight for Saudi Arabia tomorrow at midnight. During the initial 15 days of the Hajj operation, all flights will directly land at Madinah Airport. Subsequently, from May 24th to June 9th, most flights will land at Jeddah Airport.

On the first day of the flight operation, 2,160 pilgrims will depart for Saudi Arabia via 11 flights, including 680 pilgrims from Islamabad, 330 from Karachi, and 670 from Lahore. Additionally, 329 pilgrims from Multan, 151 from Sialkot, and others will embark on their journey through different flights.

In total, more than 68,000 government-sponsored pilgrims will reach Saudi Arabia through 259 Hajj flights. The Hajj flight operation will conclude on June 9th, with the first return flight bringing pilgrims back home on June 20th.