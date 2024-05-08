Gold extends losses in Pakistan; check latest rates

Search

02:46 PM | 8 May, 2024
KARACHI – Gold extended losses in domestic market of Pakistan for second consecutive day on Wednesday in line with downward trend in international market. 

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola price plunged by Rs800 to close at Rs239,200.

Similarly, the price of the 10-gram gold declined by Rs686 to settle at Rs205,075 in Pakistan. 

The precious commodity saw a decline of $5 to reach $2,312 per ounce in international market. 

Meanwhile, the silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,620 per tola in Pakistan’s sarafa market. 

A day earlier, the per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 500 and was sold at Rs 240,000 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 429 to Rs 205,76.

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar Open Market rates 8 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 8, 2024 Wednesday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.25 for selling.

Euro stands at 294.5 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound rate is 345 for buying, and 348.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's came down to 73.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.25
Euro EUR 294.5 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345 348.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.25 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.99 747.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.3 914.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.23 169.23
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.57 25.87
Omani Riyal OMR 722.7 730.7
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.65 206.65
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 307.34 309.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

