Gold extends losses in Pakistan; check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold extended losses in domestic market of Pakistan for second consecutive day on Wednesday in line with downward trend in international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola price plunged by Rs800 to close at Rs239,200.

Similarly, the price of the 10-gram gold declined by Rs686 to settle at Rs205,075 in Pakistan.

The precious commodity saw a decline of $5 to reach $2,312 per ounce in international market.

Meanwhile, the silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,620 per tola in Pakistan’s sarafa market.

A day earlier, the per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 500 and was sold at Rs 240,000 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 429 to Rs 205,76.