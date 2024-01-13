Search

Immigration

Saudi Arabia formally begins Hajj operation with comprehensive arrangements

06:24 PM | 13 Jan, 2024
Saudi Arabia formally begins Hajj operation with comprehensive arrangements

RIYADH - The authorities in Saudi Arabia have formally started the Hajj operations as the kingdom signs the Hajj agreements with different countries. 

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq Al Rabiah, officially announced the start of operational activities for this year's Hajj season.

As part of the Hajj operation, coordination of various government departments and private entities would be done to ensure smooth conduction of the religious event and provision of best facilities to the pilgrims.

The announcement came as the kingdom recently concluded the third Hajj and Umrah Services Conference for which Al Rabiah thanked King Salman for his support.

The government of Saudi Arabia is currently in the final phase of reaching Hajj agreements with different countries; the kingdom will be welcoming the largest number of pilgrims for the upcoming Hajj from Indonesia.

As far as Pakistan is concerned, the number of seats allocated to the country was around 180,000 though the government has decided to return 21,000 seats.

The government had initially set December 12th as the deadline which was extended till December 22nd for the regular Hajj scheme. To attract the applicants, the government had also permitted those who had performed Hajj in the last 5 years to apply for the upcoming Hajj. 

The authorities have introduced the Short Hajj package for the pilgrims while the Sponsorship Scheme is also valid for this year as well.

As far as the Long Hajj is concerned, it would encompass 38-42 days with 8 days stay in Medinah and those flying from the South region i.e. Karachi, and Sukkhur would have to pay Rs 10,65,000 while those from other cities i.e. Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad would pay Rs 10,75,000.

For Sponsorship scheme applicants, the cost is $3765 for the South Region while it is $ 3800 for the North Region for those opting for the Long Hajj package.

For the Short Hajj package, the cost for regular Hajj applicants is Rs 11,40,000 for the South region while the cost is Rs 11,50,000 for the North region; the Hajj would continue for 20-25 days under this scheme.

For the Sponsorship Scheme, the cost for Short Hajj is $ 4015 USD for the South region and $ 4050 for North region. 

Forex

Pakistani rupee recovers losses against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 13 Jan forex rates

LAHORE – Pakistani currency managed to further recoup losses against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies in open bank market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Saturday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 306.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 282.15
Euro EUR 306.5 309.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.5 360.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.26 756.26
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.45 39.85
Danish Krone DKK 41.3 41.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.99 36.34
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2.15
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.97 923.97
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.59 61.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.03 177.03
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.16 27.46
Omani Riyal OMR 730.83 738.83
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.29 77.99
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 328.79 331.29
Thai Bhat THB 8.02 8.17

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates up in Pakistan; Check today gold price for 13 January 2024

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw a marginal increase on Saturday amid a positive trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 13 January 2024

On Saturday, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs216,500 per tola, and 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs185,615.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs202,400, 21 karat rate at Rs193,200 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,600.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Karachi PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Islamabad PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Peshawar PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Quetta PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Sialkot PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Attock PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Gujranwala PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Jehlum PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Multan PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Bahawalpur PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Gujrat PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Nawabshah PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Chakwal PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Hyderabad PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Nowshehra PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Sargodha PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Faisalabad PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Mirpur PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385

