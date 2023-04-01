Search

Immigration

Visa medical test results within 30 minutes: New center for Dubai residents starts operation

Web Desk 11:39 PM | 1 Apr, 2023
Visa medical test results within 30 minutes: New center for Dubai residents starts operation

DUBAI - In a bid to facilitate visa applicants, a new special visa medical test facility has been opened in Dubai by Smart Salem, a medical fitness provider.

The facility is tucked in Dubai Knowledge Park and provides number of visa processing services, including rapid medical fitness test results and those who find it hard to wait have finally got a solution.

The interesting aspect of the centre - having five blood collection rooms, two X-ray rooms, a lab, and six smart check-in kiosks - is that medical test results will be delivered in merely 30 minutes.

The facility will service approximately 500 visa applicants per day and to enhance the customer experience, there will be Customer Happiness Officers available to accompany customers during their visit.

To avoid any hiccups,  a digital queuing system has been installed to facilitate the visitors. The centres are designed to deliver a premium customer experience with a walk-in system and no waiting time.

Besides, Smart Salem has been integrated with the systems of the Dubai Government and Dubai Academic Health Corporation (DAHC). This allows swift and paperless exchange of health records and medical test results.

An inauguration ceremony was organized in this regard which was attended by Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, and Dr. Amer Ahmad Sharif, CEO of Dubai Academic Health Corporation and President of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of Health Regulation at the DHA, Khalifa Abdulrahman Baqer, Chief Operations Officer at Dubai Academic Health Corporation, Sanjay Verma, Chief Executive Officer of Smart Salem, and Ahmad Al Mheiri, Senior Vice President of Business Services, TECOM Group also attended the ceremony.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Denmark amends visa rules, makes it easier to get residence permit for students

10:53 PM | 31 Mar, 2023

US judge allows spouses of H-1B visa holders to work in country

09:15 PM | 31 Mar, 2023

With Schengen Visa digitalization, UAE residents would soon apply for visas online

08:15 PM | 31 Mar, 2023

Pakistan extends deadline for Hajj applications; Here's the new date

07:55 PM | 31 Mar, 2023

Germany's new immigration plan allows 60,000 extra workers every year: Here are the details

08:02 PM | 29 Mar, 2023

US increases visa fees for different categories; Here's what has changed

06:55 PM | 29 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Visa medical test results within 30 minutes: New center for Dubai ...

11:39 PM | 1 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 1st April 2023

09:03 AM | 1 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 01, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 01 , 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.6 286.65
Euro EUR 308 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.5 354
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 77.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.5
Australian Dollar AUD 187.5 189.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.25 762.25
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.7
China Yuan CNY 41.16 41.56
Danish Krone DKK 41.49 41.89
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 924.86 933.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.14 64.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.37 178.38
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.16 27.46
Omani Riyal OMR 736.57 144.51
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR

77.87

 78.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.35 27.65
Swiss Franc CHF 310.26

312.76
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 01 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 209,000 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs179,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Karachi PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Islamabad PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Peshawar PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Quetta PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Sialkot PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Attock PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Gujranwala PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Jehlum PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Multan PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Bahawalpur PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Gujrat PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Nawabshah PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Chakwal PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Hyderabad PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Nowshehra PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Sargodha PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Faisalabad PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Mirpur PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: