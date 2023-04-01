Visa medical test results within 30 minutes: New center for Dubai residents starts operation

DUBAI - In a bid to facilitate visa applicants, a new special visa medical test facility has been opened in Dubai by Smart Salem, a medical fitness provider.

The facility is tucked in Dubai Knowledge Park and provides number of visa processing services, including rapid medical fitness test results and those who find it hard to wait have finally got a solution.

The interesting aspect of the centre - having five blood collection rooms, two X-ray rooms, a lab, and six smart check-in kiosks - is that medical test results will be delivered in merely 30 minutes.

The facility will service approximately 500 visa applicants per day and to enhance the customer experience, there will be Customer Happiness Officers available to accompany customers during their visit.

To avoid any hiccups, a digital queuing system has been installed to facilitate the visitors. The centres are designed to deliver a premium customer experience with a walk-in system and no waiting time.

Besides, Smart Salem has been integrated with the systems of the Dubai Government and Dubai Academic Health Corporation (DAHC). This allows swift and paperless exchange of health records and medical test results.

An inauguration ceremony was organized in this regard which was attended by Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, and Dr. Amer Ahmad Sharif, CEO of Dubai Academic Health Corporation and President of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of Health Regulation at the DHA, Khalifa Abdulrahman Baqer, Chief Operations Officer at Dubai Academic Health Corporation, Sanjay Verma, Chief Executive Officer of Smart Salem, and Ahmad Al Mheiri, Senior Vice President of Business Services, TECOM Group also attended the ceremony.