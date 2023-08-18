Search

Immigration

Dozens of pregnant women are travelling to Austria and here is why

Web Desk 11:29 PM | 18 Aug, 2023
Dozens of pregnant women are travelling to Austria and here is why

BUDAPEST - Dozens of women from Hungary are traveling to Austria every week to terminate their pregnancies owing to strict laws at home.

Abortions are legal in Hungary but women are preferring Austria due to the humiliating treatment and waiting lists in their home country.

As far as legal position is concerned, surgical abortions are legal until the 12th week in Hungary but for that, women are required to attend two mandatory meetings with a state service. The first one is to inform them of other options, including adoption while the second training's aim is to inform them of the dangers of the surgery.

Though the training gives them a chance to reflect on their decision, there is a downside as well because these services are incredibly busy and women can run out of time.  

Meanwhile, there is no law in Hungary that would clearly ban traveling for abortion. The women are preferring to travel to Austria despite the cost associated with it.

In the Austrian clinics, the cost of an abortion is between €500-600, excluding travel, while on the other hand, abortions in Hungary cost €100, Euronews reported. 

In some cases, the women in Hungary were asked to wait for a month for an abortion, prompting them to explore options in Austria.

In Hungary, only surgical abortions are allowed, despite the acute shortage of doctors in the country, which results in long waiting lists and consequently pushing women to go to Austria. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Woman forgets bag worth Rs 4 million at Karachi airport: Here's what happened next

11:03 PM | 18 Aug, 2023

China restricts group tours to Canada: Here's why Beijing is retaining travel ban

11:13 PM | 17 Aug, 2023

How to perform Umrah on stopover visa: Here's the official guide by Saudi Arabia

11:53 PM | 15 Aug, 2023

Islamabad Airport outsourcing finalized: Here are the details

10:27 PM | 15 Aug, 2023

Abu Dhabi is no more expensive with fresh reduction in hotel fees: Here's exciting offer for tourists

12:01 AM | 13 Aug, 2023

Pakistan's passport delivery faces delay and here is the reason

11:47 PM | 12 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Dozens of pregnant women are travelling to Austria and here is why

11:29 PM | 18 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – August 18, 2023

09:20 AM | 18 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 18, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 18, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 301.9 304.15
Euro EUR 326.5 329.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 382.3 385.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 83.2 84
Saudi Riyal SAR 80.2 81
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 770.83 778.83
Canadian Dollar CAD 224.8 227
China Yuan CNY 39.83 40.23
Danish Krone DKK 42.5 42.9
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.05 37.4
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.1
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 942.2 951.2
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.52 63.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.22 175.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 752.76 760.76
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.62 80.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 80.2 81
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 330.49 332.99
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price increases by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices continued to increase on Friday in domestic market despite downward trend in the international bullion market.

The price of per tola gold increased by Rs300 to close at Rs225,300 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a surge of Rs257 to settle at Rs193,158, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $6 to settle at $1,894 per ounce.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver is Rs2,497 and Rs2,140.8, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/17-Aug-2023/gold-price-up-by-rs1-200-per-tola-in-pakistan 

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan : Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: