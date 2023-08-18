Dozens of pregnant women are travelling to Austria and here is why

BUDAPEST - Dozens of women from Hungary are traveling to Austria every week to terminate their pregnancies owing to strict laws at home.
Abortions are legal in Hungary but women are preferring Austria due to the humiliating treatment and waiting lists in their home country.
As far as legal position is concerned, surgical abortions are legal until the 12th week in Hungary but for that, women are required to attend two mandatory meetings with a state service. The first one is to inform them of other options, including adoption while the second training's aim is to inform them of the dangers of the surgery.
Though the training gives them a chance to reflect on their decision, there is a downside as well because these services are incredibly busy and women can run out of time.
Meanwhile, there is no law in Hungary that would clearly ban traveling for abortion. The women are preferring to travel to Austria despite the cost associated with it.
In the Austrian clinics, the cost of an abortion is between €500-600, excluding travel, while on the other hand, abortions in Hungary cost €100, Euronews reported.
In some cases, the women in Hungary were asked to wait for a month for an abortion, prompting them to explore options in Austria.
In Hungary, only surgical abortions are allowed, despite the acute shortage of doctors in the country, which results in long waiting lists and consequently pushing women to go to Austria.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 18, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|304.15
|Euro
|EUR
|326.5
|329.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|382.3
|385.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.2
|84
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.2
|81
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|770.83
|778.83
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|40.23
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.05
|37.4
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|942.2
|951.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.52
|63.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|80.2
|81
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.49
|332.99
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – Gold prices continued to increase on Friday in domestic market despite downward trend in the international bullion market.
The price of per tola gold increased by Rs300 to close at Rs225,300 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a surge of Rs257 to settle at Rs193,158, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $6 to settle at $1,894 per ounce.
The price of per tola and 10 gram silver is Rs2,497 and Rs2,140.8, respectively.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/17-Aug-2023/gold-price-up-by-rs1-200-per-tola-in-pakistan
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.