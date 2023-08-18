Ali Mardan Khan Domki took oath as Caretaker Balochistan CM

QUETTA – Ali Mardan Khan Domki took oath as caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan in Quetta on Friday.

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar administered oath to him.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by various prominent political and social figures, including federal ministers and other dignitaries. The event marked the formal swearing-in of Domki after his nomination was approved by a parliamentary committee.

Domki was nominated with a consensus by outgoing Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Leader of the Opposition Malik Sikandar Kakar.

Interim Chief Minister of Balochistan Ali Mardan Domki, earlier on Friday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

The prime minister congratulated Ali Mardan Domki on his nomination for the top slot in Balochistan’s caretaker setup and expressed good wishes for him.

Who is Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki?

Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki was born on 13 October 1972. He got his early education in Balochistan and completed his Masters in Sociology from Allama Iqbal University (AIOU) Islamabad.

He started his career, serving as Tehsil Nazim Lahri and District Nazim Sabi. His brother Dostin Domki has been a Member of Balochistan Assembly and Minister of State.