Ali Mardan Khan Domki took oath as Caretaker Balochistan CM

QUETTA – Ali Mardan Khan Domki took oath as caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan in Quetta on Friday.
Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar administered oath to him.
The oath-taking ceremony was attended by various prominent political and social figures, including federal ministers and other dignitaries. The event marked the formal swearing-in of Domki after his nomination was approved by a parliamentary committee.
Domki was nominated with a consensus by outgoing Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Leader of the Opposition Malik Sikandar Kakar.
Interim Chief Minister of Balochistan Ali Mardan Domki, earlier on Friday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.
The prime minister congratulated Ali Mardan Domki on his nomination for the top slot in Balochistan’s caretaker setup and expressed good wishes for him.
Who is Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki?
Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki was born on 13 October 1972. He got his early education in Balochistan and completed his Masters in Sociology from Allama Iqbal University (AIOU) Islamabad.
He started his career, serving as Tehsil Nazim Lahri and District Nazim Sabi. His brother Dostin Domki has been a Member of Balochistan Assembly and Minister of State.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 18, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|304.15
|Euro
|EUR
|326.5
|329.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|382.3
|385.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.2
|84
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.2
|81
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|770.83
|778.83
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|40.23
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.05
|37.4
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|942.2
|951.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.52
|63.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|80.2
|81
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.49
|332.99
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – Gold prices continued to increase on Friday in domestic market despite downward trend in the international bullion market.
The price of per tola gold increased by Rs300 to close at Rs225,300 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a surge of Rs257 to settle at Rs193,158, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $6 to settle at $1,894 per ounce.
The price of per tola and 10 gram silver is Rs2,497 and Rs2,140.8, respectively.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/17-Aug-2023/gold-price-up-by-rs1-200-per-tola-in-pakistan
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.