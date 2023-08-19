Search

Pakistan

Poor boy hands over his pet to lawyer as fee to secure uncle's release from jail

Web Desk 12:23 AM | 19 Aug, 2023
Poor boy hands over his pet to lawyer as fee to secure uncle's release from jail
Source: Social media

LAHORE – A young boy, who didn't have money to pay his lawyer for the release of his uncle (guardian) from jail, found a unique mode of fee payment.

The poor boy, Ayan, brought his pet rooster to the court and presented it to the lawyer as fee with tears in his eyes. After handing over his pet to the lawyer, the boy kissed it again and again and cried. However, the lawyer returned the rooster to Ayan and told him that he would fight his uncle's case free of cost.

Police had arrested Ayan's uncle and guardian Mohsin Abbas, a resident of Pattoki, in connection with the May 9 riots. According to Ayan's lawyer Pervez Malik, the police demanded Rs25,000 bribe for the release of Abbas. The poor family paid this money to the police, but they did not release Abbas. Later, the Pattoki police handed over Abbas to Lahore police.

Malik said it was clear from Abbas' Call Detail Record (CDR) that he never visited Lahore during the last six months. He said that Abbas was told during his court appearance that he is being produced in the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore. He said that he has prepared the petition for Abbas' release and he will file it in the court soon.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Imran Khan's nephew Hassaan Niazi handed over to military for trial

01:35 PM | 18 Aug, 2023

SC to hear plea seeking release of Volume 10 of JIT report

12:42 PM | 18 Aug, 2023

Over 100 arrested as high-level probe underway into vandalism of churches in Jaranwala

09:19 AM | 17 Aug, 2023

Mob attacks multiple churches in Jaranwala over blasphemy allegations

04:22 PM | 16 Aug, 2023

PTI’s Yasmin Rashid rushed to cardiology hospital from Lahore jail

03:02 PM | 16 Aug, 2023

Imran Khan's nephew Hassaan Niazi handed over to Quetta police

12:55 AM | 16 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistani documentary chronicles endangered Laggar Falcon's struggle ...

12:59 AM | 19 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – August 18, 2023

09:20 AM | 18 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 18, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 18, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 301.9 304.15
Euro EUR 326.5 329.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 382.3 385.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 83.2 84
Saudi Riyal SAR 80.2 81
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 770.83 778.83
Canadian Dollar CAD 224.8 227
China Yuan CNY 39.83 40.23
Danish Krone DKK 42.5 42.9
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.05 37.4
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.1
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 942.2 951.2
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.52 63.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.22 175.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 752.76 760.76
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.62 80.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 80.2 81
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 330.49 332.99
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price increases by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices continued to increase on Friday in domestic market despite downward trend in the international bullion market.

The price of per tola gold increased by Rs300 to close at Rs225,300 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a surge of Rs257 to settle at Rs193,158, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $6 to settle at $1,894 per ounce.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver is Rs2,497 and Rs2,140.8, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/17-Aug-2023/gold-price-up-by-rs1-200-per-tola-in-pakistan 

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan : Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: