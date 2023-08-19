Poor boy hands over his pet to lawyer as fee to secure uncle's release from jail

LAHORE – A young boy, who didn't have money to pay his lawyer for the release of his uncle (guardian) from jail, found a unique mode of fee payment.

The poor boy, Ayan, brought his pet rooster to the court and presented it to the lawyer as fee with tears in his eyes. After handing over his pet to the lawyer, the boy kissed it again and again and cried. However, the lawyer returned the rooster to Ayan and told him that he would fight his uncle's case free of cost.

Police had arrested Ayan's uncle and guardian Mohsin Abbas, a resident of Pattoki, in connection with the May 9 riots. According to Ayan's lawyer Pervez Malik, the police demanded Rs25,000 bribe for the release of Abbas. The poor family paid this money to the police, but they did not release Abbas. Later, the Pattoki police handed over Abbas to Lahore police.

Malik said it was clear from Abbas' Call Detail Record (CDR) that he never visited Lahore during the last six months. He said that Abbas was told during his court appearance that he is being produced in the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore. He said that he has prepared the petition for Abbas' release and he will file it in the court soon.