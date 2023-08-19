Poor boy hands over his pet to lawyer as fee to secure uncle's release from jail

LAHORE – A young boy, who didn't have money to pay his lawyer for the release of his uncle (guardian) from jail, found a unique mode of fee payment.
The poor boy, Ayan, brought his pet rooster to the court and presented it to the lawyer as fee with tears in his eyes. After handing over his pet to the lawyer, the boy kissed it again and again and cried. However, the lawyer returned the rooster to Ayan and told him that he would fight his uncle's case free of cost.
Police had arrested Ayan's uncle and guardian Mohsin Abbas, a resident of Pattoki, in connection with the May 9 riots. According to Ayan's lawyer Pervez Malik, the police demanded Rs25,000 bribe for the release of Abbas. The poor family paid this money to the police, but they did not release Abbas. Later, the Pattoki police handed over Abbas to Lahore police.
Malik said it was clear from Abbas' Call Detail Record (CDR) that he never visited Lahore during the last six months. He said that Abbas was told during his court appearance that he is being produced in the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore. He said that he has prepared the petition for Abbas' release and he will file it in the court soon.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 18, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|304.15
|Euro
|EUR
|326.5
|329.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|382.3
|385.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.2
|84
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.2
|81
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|770.83
|778.83
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|40.23
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.05
|37.4
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|942.2
|951.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.52
|63.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|80.2
|81
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.49
|332.99
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – Gold prices continued to increase on Friday in domestic market despite downward trend in the international bullion market.
The price of per tola gold increased by Rs300 to close at Rs225,300 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a surge of Rs257 to settle at Rs193,158, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $6 to settle at $1,894 per ounce.
The price of per tola and 10 gram silver is Rs2,497 and Rs2,140.8, respectively.
