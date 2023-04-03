Search

Pakistan

Supreme Court Registrar Ishrat Ali removed

Web Desk 11:51 PM | 3 Apr, 2023
Supreme Court Registrar Ishrat Ali removed
Source: PID

ISLAMABAD – Just a day before announcement of a highly anticipated verdict, the federal cabinet on Monday removed Supreme Court Registrar Ishrat Ali after a letter from Justice Qazi Faez Isa seeking his removal from office.

The decision was taken during a special meeting of the federal cabinet held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad. The meeting participants considered in detail a two-point agenda and received a briefing from Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar and Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan.

The cabinet examined the issuance of a circular by the registrar against the order of the Supreme Court and directed him to report to the Establishment Division.

The federal cabinet also asked President Dr Arif Alvi to immediately sign the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act 2023 so that the country could be taken out of the constitutional and political crisis.

Justice Isa's letter

Justice Isa, strongly reacting to the March 31 circular issued by the Supreme Court Registrar Office “disregarding” a judgement issued by a three-member bench, earlier in the day asked the Establishment Division to immediately remove Ali to prevent him from further "damaging the reputation and integrity" of the top court.

A special apex court bench, with a two-to-one majority on March 29, ordered suspending all suo motu cases — under Article 184(3) of the Constitution — until amendments are made to the Supreme Court Rules 1980 regarding the discretionary powers of the chief justice to form benches.

In a letter to the top court's registrar, the senior puisne judge said that the Chief Justice of Pakistan cannot issue administrative directions against the judicial order.

“I was astonished to receive your circular' bearing No. Registrar/2023/SCJ dated 31 March 2023. The circular purports to negate, undo, disobey and violate order dated 29 March 2023 of a three-member bench of the Supreme Court. passed in Suo Motu Case No. 4 of 2022. The Registrar does not have the power or authority to undo a judicial order, and the Chief Justice cannot issue administrative directions with regard thereto,” read the letter.

Slamming the registrar, he further wrote: “Your conduct demonstrates that you do not have the requisite competence, ability and understanding to hold the office of Registrar. Moreover, a bureaucrat holding the office of the Registrar violates Article 175(3) of the Constitution, which mandates the complete separation of the judiciary from the executive.

The senior judge asked the registrar to withdraw the circular immediately and inform all those who had set it, adding that it was in the best interest of him and that of the Supreme Court.

Justice Isa maintained that the circular refers to a decision of the SC (Suo Motu Case no. 4/2021, PLD 2022 Supreme Court 306), adding, “If you had read it you would have realised that it pertained to invoking powers under Article 184 (3) of the constitution (suo motu). However, in the subject case suo motu notice had not been taken by the bench before which it was listed for hearing on March 15, 2023. You lost sight of this obvious distinction and did not appreciate that the case cited in the circular was not applicable.”

The SC registrar “apparently violated the Constitution”, Justice Isa noted and urged the authorities to initiate disciplinary proceedings against him in accordance with the applicable laws.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Lahore High Court takes up Imran Khan’s plea seeking dismissal of over 100 cases today

09:21 AM | 3 Apr, 2023

Karachi court hands 10-year jail sentence to man for raping differently-abled neighbour

03:51 PM | 2 Apr, 2023

Court restricts Punjab’s caretaker govt to hand over state lands to Pakistan Army for farming

01:31 PM | 1 Apr, 2023

Justice Musarrat Hilali sworn in as Peshawar High Court’s first female Chief Justice

12:12 PM | 1 Apr, 2023

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

02:19 PM | 30 Mar, 2023

Supreme Court bench hearing election delay case dissolved as Justice Ameen recuses himself

12:21 PM | 30 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Supreme Court Registrar Ishrat Ali removed

11:51 PM | 3 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 3rd April 2023

09:04 AM | 3 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 3, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 03, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.6 286.65
Euro EUR 308 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.5 354
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 77.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.5
Australian Dollar AUD 187.5 189.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.25 762.25
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.7
China Yuan CNY 41.16 41.56
Danish Krone DKK 41.49 41.89
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 924.86 933.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.14 64.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.37 178.37
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.16 27.46
Omani Riyal OMR 736.57 744.57
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.87 78.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.35 27.65
Swiss Franc CHF 310.26 312.76
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 03 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 210,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,760.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 210,000 PKR 2,570
Karachi PKR 210,000 PKR 2,570
Islamabad PKR 210,000 PKR 2,570
Peshawar PKR 210,000 PKR 2,570
Quetta PKR 210,000 PKR 2,570
Sialkot PKR 210,000 PKR 2,570
Attock PKR 210,000 PKR 2,570
Gujranwala PKR 210,000 PKR 2,570
Jehlum PKR 210,000 PKR 2,570
Multan PKR 210,000 PKR 2,570
Bahawalpur PKR 210,000 PKR 2,570
Gujrat PKR 210,000 PKR 2,570
Nawabshah PKR 210,000 PKR 2,570
Chakwal PKR 210,000 PKR 2,570
Hyderabad PKR 210,000 PKR 2,570
Nowshehra PKR 210,000 PKR 2,570
Sargodha PKR 210,000 PKR 2,570
Faisalabad PKR 210,000 PKR 2,570
Mirpur PKR 210,000 PKR 2,570

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: