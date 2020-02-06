Peshawar police foils arms ammunition smuggling attempt
Share
PESHAWAR - The Capital City Police Peshawar successful foiled an arms ammunition smuggling attempt and arrested three accused.
According to media details, police recovered Kalashnikovs, pistols, magazines, repeaters.
Police stated accused are trying to smuggle the arms to Punjab province via motorway. The case has been registered and investigation started.
The official said the arms and ammunition were being smuggled to the Attock district through the hilly track in Darra Adamkhel, which connects Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Punjab.
A case was registered at the Bilitang Police Station against the unidentified smugglers.
- US Senate clears Trump of abuse of power charge in impeachment vote11:32 AM | 6 Feb, 2020
- Minor boy died after falling into open manhole in Gujranwala09:47 AM | 6 Feb, 2020
- Peshawar police foils arms ammunition smuggling attempt09:12 AM | 6 Feb, 2020
- Govt releases Rs429.17 bln for Public Sector Development Programme08:37 AM | 6 Feb, 2020
- Pakistan condoles with Turkey over deadly avalanche11:45 PM | 5 Feb, 2020
- Kashmir's continue to suffer and see-saw between hope and ...01:53 PM | 5 Feb, 2020
- Mehwish Hayat is not performing at the PSL opening ceremony this year01:12 PM | 5 Feb, 2020
- WATCH: Sanam Saeed and Zoe Viccaji jamming to Mama Mia at Rachel ...05:18 PM | 4 Feb, 2020
- Envoy recommends not to evacuate Pakistanis from coronavirus-hit Wuhan11:04 AM | 2 Feb, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019