Minor boy died after falling into open manhole in Gujranwala
09:47 AM | 6 Feb, 2020
Share
GUJRANWALA – A minor boy died after he accidently fell into an open manhole in Gujranwala.
According to media reports, the incident occurred in Kot Ishaq area of Gujranwala on Wednesday where three-year-old boy fell into the open manhole while playing outside his house. Family members and residents of the area neighbours retrieved the body from the manhole.
Residents of the area staged a protest and demanded action against the officials responsible for the incident. They were of the view that despite several reminders, WASA officials did not take any action.
- US Senate clears Trump of abuse of power charge in impeachment vote11:32 AM | 6 Feb, 2020
- Minor boy died after falling into open manhole in Gujranwala09:47 AM | 6 Feb, 2020
- Peshawar police foils arms ammunition smuggling attempt09:12 AM | 6 Feb, 2020
- Govt releases Rs429.17 bln for Public Sector Development Programme08:37 AM | 6 Feb, 2020
- Pakistan condoles with Turkey over deadly avalanche11:45 PM | 5 Feb, 2020
Selena Gomez announces the launch of her own beauty brand, Rare
02:09 PM | 5 Feb, 2020
- Kashmir's continue to suffer and see-saw between hope and ...01:53 PM | 5 Feb, 2020
- Mehwish Hayat is not performing at the PSL opening ceremony this year01:12 PM | 5 Feb, 2020
- WATCH: Sanam Saeed and Zoe Viccaji jamming to Mama Mia at Rachel ...05:18 PM | 4 Feb, 2020
- Envoy recommends not to evacuate Pakistanis from coronavirus-hit Wuhan11:04 AM | 2 Feb, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019