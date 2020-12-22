Maulana Tariq Jameel discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19

09:04 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
Maulana Tariq Jameel discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19
Prominent religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel has been discharged from hospital after he recovered from COVID-19. 

The cleric in a twee said, “Alhamdulillah, I have shifted back to home from the hospital today. I am very grateful for all your prayers and love”.

The 67-year-old preacher also prayed for the recovery of other coronavirus patients. 

On December 13, the aamed Islamic scholar tested positive for COVID-19 after he underwent test after developing mild symptoms.

