Maulana Tariq Jameel discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19

Prominent religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel has been discharged from hospital after he recovered from COVID-19.

The cleric in a twee said, “Alhamdulillah, I have shifted back to home from the hospital today. I am very grateful for all your prayers and love”.

آج الحمداللہ ہسپتال سے گھر منتقل ہو گیا ہوں، آپ سب کی دعاوں اور محبتوں کا بےحد مشکور ہوں، اور دعا گو ہوں کہ اللہ تمام مریضوں کو صحت کی نعمت سے نوازے۔#tariqjamil — Tariq Jamil (@TariqJamilOFCL) December 22, 2020

The 67-year-old preacher also prayed for the recovery of other coronavirus patients.

On December 13, the aamed Islamic scholar tested positive for COVID-19 after he underwent test after developing mild symptoms.