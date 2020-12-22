Maulana Tariq Jameel discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19
Share
Prominent religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel has been discharged from hospital after he recovered from COVID-19.
The cleric in a twee said, “Alhamdulillah, I have shifted back to home from the hospital today. I am very grateful for all your prayers and love”.
آج الحمداللہ ہسپتال سے گھر منتقل ہو گیا ہوں، آپ سب کی دعاوں اور محبتوں کا بےحد مشکور ہوں، اور دعا گو ہوں کہ اللہ تمام مریضوں کو صحت کی نعمت سے نوازے۔#tariqjamil— Tariq Jamil (@TariqJamilOFCL) December 22, 2020
The 67-year-old preacher also prayed for the recovery of other coronavirus patients.
Maulana Tariq Jameel contracts coronavirus 09:47 PM | 13 Dec, 2020
Famed Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after he felt mild symptoms and was ...
On December 13, the aamed Islamic scholar tested positive for COVID-19 after he underwent test after developing mild symptoms.
-
- Prices shot up as anti-hoarding ordinance 'starts bearing fruit', ...09:12 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
- Maulana Tariq Jameel discharged from hospital after recovering from ...09:04 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
-
- US, Saudi Arabia conduct joint air, naval exercises in Arabian Gulf08:40 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
- 'Lucky' Bushra Ansari wears Madam Noor Jahan’s sari ahead of ...07:38 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
- Naimal Khawar looks gorgeous on sister Fiza Khawar's mehndi04:00 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
- Meera just announced Rs500,000 reward for her lost iPhone (VIDEO)04:24 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
- 10 Celebs Who Don't Use Their Real Names09:26 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
- Celebrity romances and weddings of 202008:11 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
- Most beautiful places to worship outside Pakistan10:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
- Celebs who went back to school despite being famous!07:59 PM | 14 Dec, 2020