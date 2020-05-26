Minister visits house of PIA air hostess killed in Karachi plane crash

LAHORE – Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday visited the residence of Shaheed Air Hostess Anam, who lost her life in PIA plane crash incident in Karachi.

The minister expressed sympathy and offered condolence with her family members.

He also offered prayers for the departed soul.

On the occasion, the minister said that he was deeply saddened over the loss of precious human lives in the plane crash incident. "Every eye is filled with tears over the incident, but only those whose loved ones are separated can feel the real pain," he added.

Five Pakistan Army officers martyred in PIA plane ... 08:50 PM | 22 May, 2020 LAHORE – Five officers of Pakistan Army have died in today's tragic plane crash in Karachi, sources told ...

On Friday, the PIA plane crashed into a narrow residential street in Karachi, dealing significant damage to houses in a densely-populated area. Out of the 99 people aboard, 97 were killed and only two passengers survived.

Out of 97 deaths in PIA plane crash, 39 dead bodies have been handed over to the families. Remaining 56 dead bodies are held at two mortuaries and awaiting DNA match and identification which have already been commenced.