Nida Yasir confirms testing positive for coronavirus

LAHORE - Renowned morning show host and actor, Nida Yasir took to Instagram to confirm that she along with her husband and daughter have tested positive for coronavirus.

In the post the actor shared that the couple has isolated their two sons in order to prevent them from contracting the disease.

“Quarantine partners. We are fine Alhumdullilah but tested positive . Isolated our boys they are negative. Please pray for us. Eid Mubarak,” she wrote in the caption alongside a picture of herself with husband and daughter.

Similarly, Yasir Nawaz also posted the same photo on Instagram and confirmed the news. “Dua ki durkhast hey Allah sub acha karey ga inshallah (Need your prayers, May Allah bless everyone),” read the caption.

Last week, it was being speculated that Yasir, his wife Nida, co-stars Alizeh Shah and Noman Sami had contracted coronavirus.

Many are suspecting that crew members on the sets of their shows have also tested positive. People on social media are now criticising the actors for carrying out shoots in the mids of the pandemic.

We wish all of them a speedy recovery. Stay home and stay safe!

