Imran Ashraf expresses gratitude over receiving nomination in HUM awards for ‘Ranjha Ranjha Kardi’
Since award season is just around the corner, it’s high time to appreciate artists who have delivered quality content and some of the most powerful performances in the entertainment industry.
Imran Ashraf surely gave one of his finest dramatic performances as Bhola in the serial ‘Ranjha Ranjha Kardi.’
The actor just received his very first nomination for Bhola’s character for LUX awards and in a recent Instagram post he expressed his gratitude towards his admirers and the love that they have given him.
Shuker ALHAMDULILLAH THANK YOU LUX YEAH MERI FIRST LUX NOMINATION HAI AUR RANJHA RANJHA 2019 MEIN INCLUDE NAHI HOWA THA bhola ko abhi tak koi PAKISTANI award nahi mila Par ap k baishumar dil milay hein Ap sab k pyar ka shukriya Meri tarah k har supporting actor ka best male actor category mein ana aik khawab sa hai Jo ALLAH nai ap k pyar k zariya poora karwaya Apka shukriya Ap aaap appp kaa kaa shukriya haaan ji haan ji bhai jaan
Ashraf’s role as a mentally challenged person in the serial was praised by fans all around the world for highlighting issues such as martial rape, autism and the stigma attached with mental illnesses.
Bhola’s character enabled the star to go to places of far greater intensity and emotion; a role that challenged him as a performer, taking him beyond his comfort zone into altogether more heightened states.
‘Ranjha Ranjha Kardi’ also starred Iqra Aziz as Noori opposite Ashraf.
