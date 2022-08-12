Sara Ali Khan writes birthday note to herself, embraces self love

04:10 PM | 12 Aug, 2022
Sara Ali Khan writes birthday note to herself, embraces self love
Source: Sara Ali Khan (Instagram)
One of the promising actresses in Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan carved herself a niche with her acting mettle in Love Aaj Kal, Atrangi Re, Simmba, and other blockbusters. Khan enjoys a massive fan following on social media as she shares glimpses of her personal and professional life.

On her 27th birthday, Khan penned down a sweet note to remind herself of the good things in life.

Taking to the stories section of Instagram, the Kedarnath actress shared her photo inside a gym. "Happy Birthday Sara. Always love yourself- And when you forget workout for your body, mind, and soul".

On the work front, Khan is currently working on Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight opposite Vikrant Massey. The movie will mark Vikrant’s first collaboration with Khan. Besides, she will also be seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled movie.

