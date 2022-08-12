Sara Ali Khan writes birthday note to herself, embraces self love
Share
One of the promising actresses in Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan carved herself a niche with her acting mettle in Love Aaj Kal, Atrangi Re, Simmba, and other blockbusters. Khan enjoys a massive fan following on social media as she shares glimpses of her personal and professional life.
On her 27th birthday, Khan penned down a sweet note to remind herself of the good things in life.
Taking to the stories section of Instagram, the Kedarnath actress shared her photo inside a gym. "Happy Birthday Sara. Always love yourself- And when you forget workout for your body, mind, and soul".
On the work front, Khan is currently working on Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight opposite Vikrant Massey. The movie will mark Vikrant’s first collaboration with Khan. Besides, she will also be seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled movie.
Sara Ali Khan spotted with top Pakistani designer ... 10:40 PM | 4 Aug, 2022
Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan and ace Pakistani fashion designer Mohsin Naveed Ranjha have been clicked together in ...
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Sarfaraz Ahmed’s biography added to fourth-grade Urdu syllabus06:14 PM | 12 Aug, 2022
-
-
- Indian teen injects herself with blood of HIV-positive boyfriend to ...04:43 PM | 12 Aug, 2022
-
-
-
- Dubai Crown Prince honoured to meet Pakistani delivery guy01:00 PM | 12 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022