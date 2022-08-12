Naseebo Lal bewitches fans with her soulful voice in new video

Noor Fatima
05:16 PM | 12 Aug, 2022
Naseebo Lal bewitches fans with her soulful voice in new video
Source: Naseebo Lal (Instagram)
Share

Famed Pakistani singer and musician Naseebo Lal sings in multiple languages and doesn't miss a beat. The recipient of numerous awards and millions of fans was last seen touring in the United Kingdom with her son and made headlines for the outstanding show.

The revered singer has recently been seen reciting a manqabat -- a Sufi devotional poem in praise of Hazrat Ali ibn Abi Talib -- which left her fans in amazement. Netizens were quick to praise the beautiful voice.

Lal's very own version of the manqabat garnered thousands of views on social media. The singer had featured in Coke Studio seasons 9 and 14.   

Hira Mani is in love with Naseebo Lal's voice! 04:10 PM | 30 Jun, 2022

Pakistan's sweetheart Hira Mani praises popular singer Naseebo Lal. The Mere Paas Tum Ho actor, who is also trying to ...

More From This Category
Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas reunite for Nadeem ...
05:48 PM | 12 Aug, 2022
Sara Ali Khan writes birthday note to herself, ...
04:10 PM | 12 Aug, 2022
Dubai Crown Prince honoured to meet Pakistani ...
01:00 PM | 12 Aug, 2022
Kiran removes husband Imran Ashraf’s name, ...
12:35 PM | 12 Aug, 2022
Zara Noor Abbas and Merub Ali’s hilarious ...
09:39 AM | 12 Aug, 2022
‘Aik Thi Laila’: Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz ...
11:49 PM | 11 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Naseebo Lal bewitches fans with her soulful voice in new video
05:16 PM | 12 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr