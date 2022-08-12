Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas reunite for Nadeem Baig’s next project
Share
After creating magic with their latest film Khel Khel Main, Pakistani actors Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas are reuniting once again for the upcoming drama serial of ARY Digital.
Directed by filmmaker Nadeem Baig who also has a plethora of super hit dramas like ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ and ‘Sinf e Aahan’ to his credit, the upcoming project is written by celebrated actor and scriptwriter Mohammed Ahmed.
The following pairing of Sajal and Bilal is a behemoth of talent and brilliance and is loved by the fans.
Tentatively titled ‘Kashaf’, the drama is being produced under the banner of Six Sigma Plus Productions of Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Sajal Aly has been praised for her performance in the new ARY Digital drama Sinf-e-Aahan and Ishq e Laa which has gained hype for its star-studded cast.
Moreover, Bilal Abbas last starred in the popular drama Dobaara on Hum TV on the work front. The actor has bagged numerous awards and secured multiple nominations.
Bilal Abbas gears up for new acting project 09:58 PM | 10 Aug, 2022
The Pakistani showbiz industry is a behemoth of talent and cinematic brilliance with actors hailing from diverse ...
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Sarfaraz Ahmed’s biography added to fourth-grade Urdu syllabus06:14 PM | 12 Aug, 2022
-
-
- Indian teen injects herself with blood of HIV-positive boyfriend to ...04:43 PM | 12 Aug, 2022
-
-
-
- Dubai Crown Prince honoured to meet Pakistani delivery guy01:00 PM | 12 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022