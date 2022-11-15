Shoaib Malik pens heartfelt birthday note for Sania Mirza amid divorce rumours
Shoaib Malik pens heartfelt birthday note for Sania Mirza amid divorce rumours
DUBAI – Amid speculations of the celebrity couple's alleged divorce, former cricketer Shoaib Malik pens a heartwarming wish for his wife Sania Mirza on her 36th birthday.

Shoaib’s adoration for his wife on her special day left netizens confused as rumors of the couple's divorce were rife on social media.

In his recent post on Instagram, Shoaib shared a throwback click with his wife enjoying a blissful moment. “Happy Birthday to you…Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest”, the post reads.

As netizens raised questions, some social media users became happy after knowing about the couple's affection for each other.

Fans are quick enough to notice that Sania has not liked or replied to Shoaib’s post. Social media users are also wondering if that former cricketer is trying to mend things amid a rough patch

In another viral clip on social media, wife Sania Mirza was spotted cutting birthday cake with her friend Farah Khan.

Over the weekend, it was reported that the duo would be hosting a show together for the OTT platform Urduflix.

Amid the show announcement and birthday wish, some fans called the ‘divorce’ news a ‘publicity stunt’.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik set to host new show ... 01:47 PM | 13 Nov, 2022

The cross-border star couple Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza was in news for the last couple of days as reports suggested ...

Several reports quoting close team members of Shoaib claimed that the couple would be heading for a divorce. It was also reported that the ace tennis star moved to a new residence in UAE while she was earlier living with Shoaib in Palm Jumeirah.

