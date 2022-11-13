Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik set to host new show amid divorce rumours

The cross-border star couple Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza was in news for the last couple of days as reports suggested that the duo heading for a divorce.

As the rumours were rife, curios fans were given the first look of new talk show hosted by Sania and Shoaib.

As the first poster of the show was shared by country’s first Urdu OTT platform Urduflix, it started garnering attention with people wondering if the duo’s split was mere a publicity stunt ahead of the show.

The poster featured ace tennis star Sania Mirza and former Pakistani player Shoaib Malik with her hand on his shoulder posing for the cover. Burj Khalifa can be seen in a window in the background as the couple resided in UAE.

The Mirza Malik Show will soon premiere on Pakistani streaming service Urduflix, the post reads.

Netizens were quick enough to comment on the timing of the announcement of upcoming show.

As many expressed annoyances over publicity stunt, others urged the two to stay together amid rough patch.

Divorce rumours

Earlier this week, media reports quoting a member of Shoaib Malik’s management team claimed that the duo ended 12 years of marriage. The couple officially parted ways, the unidentified man revealed; however, he refrained from delving into details about the separation.

It also claimed that paperwork is done in this regard and the athlete couple have decided to co-parenting their only kid.

Speculations about the celebrity couple become the talk of the town, as several publications claimed that they officially parted ways.

Amid all the gossip, Malik cleared the air when asked about his marriage. The seasoned cricketer refrained to share details and briefly asked the interviewer to ignore the rumors.

Malik or Mirza have not addressed the rumours due to the contracts they have signed, reports also suggest.

The duo tied the knot on April 12, 2010 at Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad, India. The couple held their Walima ceremony in Sialkot, Pakistan.