Mahira Khan listed as world's 18th most beautiful woman

LAHORE - Pakistani sweetheart Mahira Khan has made it to the list of 52 Most Beautiful Women in the World. The starlet ranks 18th on the list compiled by women’s fashion and wellness website StyleCraze.

The Zaalima girl has joined the ranks of Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Deepika Padukone, Aishwariya Rai, Angelina Jolie and Beyonce as the world’s 20 most beautiful women. Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi topped the list.

According to the media reports, Mahira Khan is Pakistan’s most popular and highest-paid actresses. She started her career as a VJ in 2006 and rose to prominence with her role in a hit TV show. She also played the lead role in her first Bollywood film Raees alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates.