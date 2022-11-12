Indian media blames Ayesha Omar for Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce

Indian media blames Ayesha Omar for Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce
Sports power couple Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have become talk of the town owing to personal reasons, in particular their marriage and rumoured separation.

Speculations are rife on social media about their marriage hitting the rock bottom. However, there have been numerous reasons for their split making it to headlines every now and then. 

Some new revelations about their divorce have come up and one of them is infidelity.

According to the latest Indian media reports, Shoaib Malik’s involvement with Pakistani model Ayesha Omar has now been cited as reason for the spilt. Adding fuel to the fire, Omar and Malik's sizzling pictures for a fashion photoshoot have stormed the internet.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have been married for 12 years and are parents to a cute baby boy Izhaan. While there’s no confirmation on the matter, fans are waiting for Shoaib and Sania to clear the air.

Shoaib Malik finally reacts to reports of his ... 11:13 AM | 12 Nov, 2022

LAHORE – Speculations about celebrity couple Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza become the talk of the town, as several ...

