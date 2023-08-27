Kevin Hart left injured and in wheelchair after racing Stevan Ridley

American comedian Kevin Hart is now in a wheelchair after "tearing" his "lower abdomen" while racing American football running back, Stevan Ridley.
In a video shared by Ridley on Instagram, he and Hart were seen competing in a race. Hart , obviously, could not keep up with the ex-NFL star and suffered severe injuries.
Taking to Instagram, Hart detailed his injuries, stating, "Guys, I blew all my s**t. I tore my lower abdomen, and my abductors are torn, I don't know what that is but I tore them, I tore those, too. I can't walk."
"What are we competing for at this age? What am I doing? Why did I even race? Stupidest s**t ever, now I can't walk, what was I thinking, son? I've got to be the stupidest man alive," the comedian quipped about his condition.
Hart revealed that he would require around six to eight weeks to fully recover.
The comedian's close friend, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson left a comment stating, "tore my adductor off my pelvis during a wrestling match. True story. You’ll be fine.”
Actor Will Smith added, "Getting older is REAL!! Heal Up, Kev!!"
Comedian Steve Harvey said, "Welp if it will make you feel better at 66 I don't have abs or abductors, just use your stomach. Heal up nephew."
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 23, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|314.2
|317.45
|Euro
|EUR
|339
|341.8
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|398
|402
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85
|86.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.5
|84.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|796.98
|804.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.28
|41.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.67
|44.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.22
|38.57
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.18
|2.27
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|967.24
|976.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.86
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.29
|179.29
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|779.15
|787.15
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.91
|82.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|338.8
|341.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,100 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,710.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Karachi
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Quetta
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Attock
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Gujranwala
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Jehlum
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Multan
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Gujrat
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Nawabshah
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Chakwal
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Nowshehra
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Sargodha
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Mirpur
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
