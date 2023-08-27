Kevin Hart left injured and in wheelchair after racing Stevan Ridley

American comedian Kevin Hart is now in a wheelchair after "tearing" his "lower abdomen" while racing American football running back, Stevan Ridley.

In a video shared by Ridley on Instagram, he and Hart were seen competing in a race. Hart , obviously, could not keep up with the ex-NFL star and suffered severe injuries.

Taking to Instagram, Hart detailed his injuries, stating, "Guys, I blew all my s**t. I tore my lower abdomen, and my abductors are torn, I don't know what that is but I tore them, I tore those, too. I can't walk."

"What are we competing for at this age? What am I doing? Why did I even race? Stupidest s**t ever, now I can't walk, what was I thinking, son? I've got to be the stupidest man alive," the comedian quipped about his condition.

Hart revealed that he would require around six to eight weeks to fully recover.

The comedian's close friend, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson left a comment stating, "tore my adductor off my pelvis during a wrestling match. True story. You’ll be fine.”

Actor Will Smith added, "Getting older is REAL!! Heal Up, Kev!!"

Comedian Steve Harvey said, "Welp if it will make you feel better at 66 I don't have abs or abductors, just use your stomach. Heal up nephew."