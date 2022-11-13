Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 13 November 2022
Web Desk
08:36 AM | 13 Nov, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 13 November 2022
Share

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs156,250 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 133,960. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 122,921 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 143,490.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Karachi PKR 156,250 PKR 1,802
Islamabad PKR 156,250 PKR 1,802
Peshawar PKR 156,250 PKR 1,802
Quetta PKR 156,250 PKR 1,802
Sialkot PKR 156,250 PKR 1,802
Attock PKR 156,250 PKR 1,802
Gujranwala PKR 156,250 PKR 1,802
Jehlum PKR 156,250 PKR 1,802
Multan PKR 156,250 PKR 1,802
Bahawalpur PKR 156,250 PKR 1,802
Gujrat PKR 156,250 PKR 1,802
Nawabshah PKR 156,250 PKR 1,802
Chakwal PKR 156,250 PKR 1,802
Hyderabad PKR 156,250 PKR 1,802
Nowshehra PKR 156,250 PKR 1,802
Sargodha PKR 156,250 PKR 1,802
Faisalabad PKR 156,250 PKR 1,802
Mirpur PKR 156,250 PKR 1,802

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 12 November ...
08:16 AM | 12 Nov, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 11 November ...
08:16 AM | 11 Nov, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 10 November ...
08:15 AM | 10 Nov, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 09 November ...
08:16 AM | 9 Nov, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 08 November ...
08:14 AM | 8 Nov, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 07 November ...
09:15 AM | 7 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian media blames Ayesha Omar for Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce
10:59 PM | 12 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr