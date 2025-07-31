Gold Prices dip by Rs2,000 per Tola in Pakistan; Silver stays at Rs3,900

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down amid downward trend in the international bullion market.

As per latest Sarafa Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola dropped by Rs2,000, bringing it down to Rs353,000. Likewise, the rate for 10 grams of gold fell by Rs1,714, now priced at Rs302,641.

The downturn in the local market comes as global gold prices also took a hit, falling by $20 per ounce. The international rate was recorded at $3,303 per ounce.

Latest Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold (24K) per tola: Rs353,000 ▼ Rs2,000

Rs353,000 ▼ Rs2,000 Gold (24K) per 10 grams: Rs302,641 ▼ Rs1,714

The drop marks a continuation of the volatile trend seen throughout the past week. Gold prices in Pakistan have steadily declined after reaching Rs364,900 per tola on July 23. Since then, rates have fallen by nearly Rs12,000 in just over a week.

Silver prices were also affected by the downtrend. The price per tola of silver dropped by Rs63 to settle at Rs3,900.