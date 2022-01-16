Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 16 January 2022
Web Desk
08:41 AM | 16 Jan, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 16 January 2022
Share

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 120,100 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 103,000 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 94,415 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.110,090.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 120,100 PKR 1,515
Karachi PKR 120,100 PKR 1,515
Islamabad PKR 120,100 PKR 1,515
Peshawar PKR 120,100 PKR 1,515
Quetta PKR 120,100 PKR 1,515
Sialkot PKR 120,100 PKR 1,515
Attock PKR 120,100 PKR 1,515
Gujranwala PKR 120,100 PKR 1,515
Jehlum PKR 120,100 PKR 1,515
Multan PKR 120,100 PKR 1,515
Bahawalpur PKR 120,100 PKR 1,515
Gujrat PKR 120,100 PKR 1,515
Nawabshah PKR 120,100 PKR 1,515
Chakwal PKR 120,100 PKR 1,515
Hyderabad PKR 120,100 PKR 1,515
Nowshehra PKR 120,100 PKR 1,515
Sargodha PKR 120,100 PKR 1,515
Faisalabad PKR 120,100 PKR 1,515
Mirpur PKR 120,100 PKR 1,515

More From This Category
Gold price surges by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan
10:42 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 15 January 2022
08:41 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 14 January 2022
09:22 AM | 14 Jan, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 13 January 2022
08:41 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 12 January 2022
08:41 AM | 12 Jan, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 11 January 2022
08:41 AM | 11 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amna Ilyas receives flak for bold photoshoot
10:54 AM | 16 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr