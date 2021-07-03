Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao announce divorce after 15 years of marriage

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's romance has officially ended as the couple are all set to end their 15-year long marriage.

The duo announced that they are getting divorced and issued a joint statement regarding the matter, reported The Indian Express.

The announcement came months after the couple celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in December.

“In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other,” a statement issued by the former couple said.

As per the details of the statement, Aamir and Kiran separated ‘some time ago’ and despite living apart, the couple will ‘nurture and raise’ their son Azad Rao Khan together.

“We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together,” the statement said.

“We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey,” it added.

Aamir and Kiran first met during the shoot of Lagaan, in which he played the lead role, and she was an assistant director. Back on December 28, 2005, the couple tied the knot.

Earlier, the Dangal star was married to Reena Dutta and has two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan, with her.