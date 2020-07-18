Savyour launches Cashback on 290+ Brands - Kamao Bhi, Bachao Bhi!
Savyour launches Cashback on 290+ Brands - Kamao Bhi, Bachao Bhi!
Pakistan’s Premiere and the Only Free Discounts and Discovery Platform is Now Offering Cashback on Your Favorite Brands

Savyour’s users are in for another first-ever surprise as Savyour launches Guaranteed Cashback on 290+ brands and adding new brands every week. Currently the only discovery platform, Savyour offers mega deals and discounts from thousands of local and premium brands for free.

The addition of guaranteed Cashback adds a new dimension to the discovery platform. Now, in addition to availing exclusive in-store deals and online discounts from 1500+ brands FREE of cost, Savyour users get cashback on purchase from a growing list of brands.

Ab Kamao Bhi, Bachao bhi with guaranteed Cashback on 290+ brands only on Savyour!

Launched in 2017, Savyour began as Pakistan’s first completely free in-store and online deals platform. In 2019, with the launch of its revamped platform, Savyour became the first and only local discovery platform for local businesses and premium brands. With Savyour, you can make smarter buying decisions, save through deals and discounts and earn through guaranteed cashback on your purchases and by referring friends!

Once you have downloaded the Savyour App, using cashback is easy. Simply tap “Shop Now” on any of the partner brands and shop directly on their website. Complete your order and get cashback in your Savyour wallet on delivery! The best part? It applies to cash transactions as well! Furthermore, the unique aspect about Savyour Wallet is you can transfer your earnings to the bank account or mobile-wallet of your choice!

Savyour is excited to keep bringing you ease, better experiences, and convenience in all walks of life. Leveraging powerful technology and growing community of Savyour heroes, influencers, and partner brands Savyour aims to help users make smarter buying decisions, so they can enjoy a lifestyle they deserve.

