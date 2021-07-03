Lahore men booked for selling Astrazeneca vaccine in Rs4,000
Web Desk
02:59 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
Lahore men booked for selling Astrazeneca vaccine in Rs4,000
Share

LAHORE – Police in the provincial capital have booked three staffers of the Expo Centre vaccination facility for selling AstraZeneca COVID vaccine to people travelling abroad.

Reports in local media suggest that the FIR was lodged by the centre in-charge Rana Naveed at the Nawab Town police station. The complainant alleged Rehan and Shahzaib to charge Rs4,000 as a bribe to administer Oxford’s AstraZeneca vaccine.

A case has been registered under sections relating to fraud and bribery. The FIR stated that the AstraZeneca vaccine was unavailable at the Expo Centre vaccination facility in the provincial capital.

Earlier, the authorities received a number of complaints from multiple vaccinations centres about the wastage of jabs and fake vaccination certificates. Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid formed a four-member committee to investigate corruption at immunisation centres across Punjab.

Pakistan hit by Covid vaccine shortage amid ... 02:21 PM | 16 Jun, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Major vaccination centers in Karachi and Lahore are witnessing a shortage of Covid vaccines as many ...

Many of the people also tried to forcibly enter vaccination centres amid vaccine shortages across the country.

Similar chaos had been witnessed at the Lahore Expo vaccination centre when people gathered there to get the jab and got angry over being kept waiting for a long time.

On the other hand, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said Saturday that the Moderna vaccine will help citizens intending to travel abroad for work and study to countries that are only accepting some specific Covid vaccines, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said Saturday.

Citizens travelling aboard to get Moderna ... 11:30 AM | 3 Jul, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Moderna vaccine will help citizens intending to travel abroad for work and study to countries that ...

More From This Category
Shah Mahmood Qureshi talks about 'US pressure on ...
05:02 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
PM Imran to visit Gwadar on Monday: Bajwa
03:59 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
Indian forces martyr another five Kashmiri youth ...
01:55 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
Seven Pakistanis, including four minors, killed ...
01:36 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
PTI MNA accused of stealing electricity, gas; ...
01:06 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
PM Imran in Nathia Gali with family on three-day ...
12:35 PM | 3 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fatima Sana Shaikh trends amid Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao's divorce
04:48 PM | 3 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr