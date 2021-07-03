PM Imran to visit Gwadar on Monday: Bajwa

QUETTA – China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPECA) Chairman Asim Saleem Bajwa has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Gwadar on Monday to review progress on the CPEC related projects.

Briefing the media persons in Hoshab on Saturday, he said the Pakistani premier is giving priority to the CPEC and Gwadar port.

Bajwa further said construction work on the road infrastructure projects have been accelerated in order to link Gwadar Port with north of the country and the region.

Gwadar port features prominently in the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) plan, and is considered to be a link between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Maritime Silk Road projects. It is about 120 kilometres (75 mi) southwest of Turbat, and 170 kilometres (110 mi) to the east of Chabahar Port (Sistan and Balochistan Province in Iran).