PM Imran to visit Gwadar on Monday: Bajwa
Web Desk
03:59 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
PM Imran to visit Gwadar on Monday: Bajwa
Share

QUETTA – China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPECA) Chairman Asim Saleem Bajwa has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Gwadar on Monday to review progress on the CPEC related projects.

Briefing the media persons in Hoshab on Saturday, he said the Pakistani premier is giving priority to the CPEC and Gwadar port.

Bajwa further said construction work on the road infrastructure projects have been accelerated in order to link Gwadar Port with north of the country and the region.

Gwadar port features prominently in the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) plan, and is considered to be a link between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Maritime Silk Road projects. It is about 120 kilometres (75 mi) southwest of Turbat, and 170 kilometres (110 mi) to the east of Chabahar Port (Sistan and Balochistan Province in Iran).

More From This Category
Shah Mahmood Qureshi talks about 'US pressure on ...
05:02 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
Lahore men booked for selling Astrazeneca vaccine ...
02:59 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
Indian forces martyr another five Kashmiri youth ...
01:55 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
Seven Pakistanis, including four minors, killed ...
01:36 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
PTI MNA accused of stealing electricity, gas; ...
01:06 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
PM Imran in Nathia Gali with family on three-day ...
12:35 PM | 3 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fatima Sana Shaikh trends amid Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao's divorce
04:48 PM | 3 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr