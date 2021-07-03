Fatima Sana Shaikh trends amid Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao's divorce
Share
Bollywood star Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao have parted ways officially as they ended their 15 year-long marriage.
As per the details of the statement, Aamir and Kiran separated ‘some time ago’ and despite living apart, the couple will ‘nurture and raise’ their son Azad Rao Khan together.
AAMIR KHAN - KIRAN SEPARATE… JOINT STATEMENT… pic.twitter.com/YlixZbvtIA— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 3, 2021
As the internet comes in terms with the latest development in the superstar's life, reports of his previous linkups have come afloat where Indian starlet Fatima Sana Shaikh seems to be the major target.
Sparking a meme fest, the butt of jokes is the alleged budding romance of Aamir Khan and Shaikh. Taking to Twitter, social media users have sparked rumours and speculation have begun if Khan will be tying the knot for the third time.
#AamirKhan and #KiranRao announce their divorced#FatimaSanaShaikh : pic.twitter.com/DlRh8LQyt6— The Frustrated Memer®❤☕???????? (@TheFrustratedM4) July 3, 2021
Salman Khan Condition rn #AamirKhan pic.twitter.com/gjs1NkuWuY— ABDUL (@AbdulSRKian01) July 3, 2021
Congratulations in advance aamir and Fatima Sana Shaikh.
Hope it will last a long time #AamirKhan pic.twitter.com/7KYRxiK8Bl— Anshu Biswas (@AnshuBiswas3) July 3, 2021
As Fatima Sana Shaikh has been labelled as the home and accused for Khan and Rao’s divorce, it is important to mention that the Thugs of Hindustan star had refuted the claims during Dangal promotions,
“Earlier, I used to get affected. I’d feel bad. Because I’ve never dealt with anything of this sort at such a big level. A bunch of strangers, whom I’ve never met, are writing things about me. They don’t even know if there’s any truth to it.”
“People reading it assume that I’m ‘not a good person’. You feel like telling that person, ‘Ask me, I’ll give you an answer’. It disturbs me because I don’t want people to assume wrong things. But I’ve learnt to ignore it. Yet, there are some days when I do get affected.”
Aamir and Kiran first met during the shoot of Lagaan, in which he played the lead role, and she was an assistant director. Back on December 28, 2005, the couple tied the knot.
Earlier, he was married to Reena Dutta and has two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan, with her.
Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao announce divorce after 15 ... 02:32 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's romance has officially ended as the couple are all set to end their ...
- Shah Mahmood Qureshi talks about 'US pressure on Pakistan to cut ties ...05:02 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
-
-
- PM Imran to visit Gwadar on Monday: Bajwa03:59 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
- The Lessons of the Arif Naqvi Story03:27 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
-
- Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao announce divorce after 15 years of marriage02:32 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
- Ayesha Omar says she listens to recitation of Surah Ar-Rahman twice a ...10:44 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021