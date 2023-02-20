Bilal Saeed's soulful rendition of 'Kahani Suno' wins hearts

Bilal Saeed is a highly accomplished Pakistani singer and composer, widely recognised as one of the leading figures in the country's music industry. He has gained widespread acclaim for his passionate dedication to music and his exceptional compositions, which are beloved by listeners.

His career truly took off after his hit song "Bara Saal" was released in 2010, and he has only continued to gain momentum since then. He has also made a significant mark in the Bollywood industry with his talent and skill.

In a recent interview, when asked about his favourite song by another singer, the Teri Khair Mangdi crooner revealed it to be "Kahani Suno" by Kaifi Khalil. He even sang a snippet of the song, which the audience loved. According to Bilal, the song has been very popular recently, and many people have been humming it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

For those unversed, the talented star's collaboration with Pakistani singer Momina Mustehsan crossed more than a million views becoming a global success.

On the work front, Saeed's recent songs include Lambiya Judaiyn, Raanjha Ban Jana, Baari, Chaskay, Qubool, and Uchiyaan Dewaraan (Baari 2).