PTA conducts QoS surveys in Punjab, Balochistan & Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) carried out independent Quality of Service (QoS) surveys in 22 cities of Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as 13 motorways and highways across the country, to evaluate the performance and quality of services offered by Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) to their customers.
The survey results revealed that CMOs are compliant with respect to upload and download speed to a great extent, while network latency and webpage loading time was found below the threshold. Some of the Voice Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) have also been found below the licensed threshold in a few areas.
During the survey, QoS KPIs of Voice, SMS and Mobile Broadband including Mobile Network Coverage were assessed in accordance with Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) licenses and Cellular Mobile Network Quality of Service (QoS) Regulations, 2021, using state-of-the-art automated QoS Monitoring & Benchmarking Tool. The drive test teams selected survey routes to cover main roads, service roads and the majority of sectors/colonies in surveyed areas.
Based upon the compliance level of each KPI against the threshold defined in the respective licenses and QoS Regulations, CMOs have been ranked between 1st to 4th position in Mobile Network Coverage and Voice Services for surveyed cities and roads/motorways. Similarly, in the Mobile Broadband Speed segment, the ranking is with respect to the highest data download and upload speed, network latency and webpage loading time.
Necessary instructions have been issued to the operators for taking corrective measures to ensure improvement in service quality up to licensed standards. The survey results have been placed on PTA’s website (https://pta.gov.pk/en/consumer-support/qos-survey/qos-survey) for information on the subscribers.
PTA has deployed field teams to conduct service quality monitoring activities with the aim of encouraging mobile operators to provide better services and promoting healthy competition among them.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its upward momentum against the US dollar, appreciating 0.31 percent in the inter-bank market on first working day of the week.
During the trading in interbank, the local currency was hovering at 262.01, with an increase of Rs0.81.
Last week, the local currency gained around 2.45 percent against the greenback. The country’s central bank also reported an increase in foreign exchange reserves, which returned to $3.19 billion, after touching critical levels below $3billion.
All eyes are now on the revival of the IMF bailout package which is expected to help the economy of crisis hit Pakistan.
This is an intraday update...
KARACHI – Gold continued its last week’s gaining momentum on Monday as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs500 per tola to reach Rs196,500.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs429 to settle at Rs168,467.
On Saturday, the South Asian country witnessed an increase of Rs2,800 per tola to close at Rs196,000. In the international market, the commodity price increased by $1 to reach at $1844 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800 per 10 grams, respectively.
