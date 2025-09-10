Former Nab Dg Saleem Shehzad Resigns Citing Personal Reasons

ISLAMABAD – Former Director General of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Saleem Shehzad has submitted his resignation to the NAB Chairman, citing health and personal reasons.

In his four-page resignation letter, Shehzad stated that he is stepping down with a heavy heart and emphasized that none of the corruption allegations against him were proven.

A retired Major of the Pakistan Army, Shehzad sustained an injury during his military service. In 1999, he became one of the founding members of NAB. He began his civil service career as an 18th-grade officer and rose to the position of DG in the 21st grade.

In previous years, Shahzad Saleem petitioned Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging Public Accounts Committee’s (PAC) decision to summon him following harassment allegations made by Tayyaba Gul.

In his petition, Saleem argued that the PAC notice exceeded its jurisdiction and sought its suspension. He pointed out that Gul already has cases pending in a Lahore accountability court and the Federal Shariat Court. Saleem also suggested that the complaint could be motivated by personal interests and accused the PAC of overstepping its authority.

Gul had alleged before the PAC that she was stripped naked and filmed at NAB’s Lahore office, with the videos later shown to her husband while he was in custody. She claimed a court-ordered medical examination was not conducted and that she was coerced into signing a blank paper.