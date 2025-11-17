No relief for Ducky Bhai as court extends Judicial Remand by 14 Days

LAHORE – YouTuber Saad-ur-Rehman aka Ducky Bhai continues to remain behind bars as Lahore district court extended his judicial remand for another 14 days in high porofile gambling app promotion case.

The hearing, overseen by Judicial Magistrate Naeem Watto, garnered attention as popular content creator was brought to court after expiry of his previous remand.

Inside courtroom, the judge directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit challan without any further delay, showing pressure on investigators to move the case forward.

Federal investigators, howeve,r told court that their inquiry was still incomplete and pushed for more time to continue the investigation. The magistrate accepted the request and ordered Ducky Bhai to be sent back to judicial custody.

Ducky Bhai is currently under probe for allegedly promoting illegal online gambling applications on social media. As case develops, all eyes remain fixed on the next court appearance, with growing speculation about what the FIA’s final report may reveal.