WhatsApp restored after outage in Pakistan, other countries

WhatsApp was down in several countries including Pakistan as users were unable to send and receive messages in the wee hours on Thursday.

DownDetector, the outage detector, confirms that the instant texting app is not working for thousands of users in multiple countries as users flooded Twitter to check if WhatsApp was down for all users.

The service of instant texting app was later restored after outrage that lasted for more than one hour. Meta, the parent company of Whatsapp, shared an update, saying 'we are working quickly to resolve connectivity issues with WhatsApp and we’ll update you here as soon as possible.'

Nearly half an hour later, it confirmed the restoration. 'And we’re back, happy chatting!', the post said.

we’re working quickly to resolve connectivity issues with WhatsApp and we’ll update you here as soon as possible. — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) July 19, 2023

Thousands of users reported the outage of downdectector while others flock at Twitter, and shared plight.

Earlier in June, Meta-owned platform faced a similar outage that lasted for about two hours. Before that, the app went down in January.

Last year in October, Whatsapp suffered massive outage including in Pakistan that lasted for hours.