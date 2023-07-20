Iraqi protesters set Swedish embassy on fire in Baghdad over desecration of Holy Quran

BAGHDAD – A large number of protesters stormed the Swedish embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad in the early hours of Thursday and started a fire to torch the consulate in the wake of burning of Holy Quran in Stockholm.
As Muslims across the globe staged peaceful protests in the wake of the Islamophobic act, protesters of Iraqi political party opted for violence, as they ransacked the whole premises before setting it on fire.
The building was torched but, Baghdad embassy staff members remained safe, officials confirmed. Earlier, hundreds of protesters under a local cleric flocked to the embassy to protest the planned Quran desecration in the European nation.
Clips being shared online show charged members of the right wing holding flags of Iraqi political leader Muqtada al-Sadr, causing damage to the premises to vent out their anger.
#BREAKING #Sweden #Iraq Chaos erupts in Iraq! Swedish embassy in Baghdad torched. pic.twitter.com/wTad0TpTw6— National Independent (@NationalIndNews) July 19, 2023
Meanwhile, Iraqi government has denounced the attack on the Swedish embassy and directed the security officials to start high-level probe and take the necessary security measures.
Baghdad also vowed to identify the attackers and hold them accountable as per the law.
Muslims, in parts of the world, condemned the incident but staged peaceful protests in light of Islamic teachings.
As governments of various nations including Pakistan issued protests about the heinous incident, Iraq sought extradition to face trial in the country, as the culprit was former Iraqi national.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 20, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.9
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|316
|322.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|378.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|79.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.2
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|197
|200.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.45
|755.46
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|219
|224.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.17
|926.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.87
|62.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.75
|178.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|729.95
|737.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.21
|77.90
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.5
|329.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,400 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,560. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs194,100 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Karachi
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Quetta
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Attock
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Multan
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Hyderabad
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Nowshehra
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Sargodha
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Faisalabad
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Mirpur
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.