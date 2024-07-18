Brazilian influencer Kate Torres sentenced to 8 years for human trafficking

NEW YORK - Brazilian former model and influencer Kate Torres has been sentenced to 8 years in prison in the United States on charges of human trafficking.

In September 2022, two young Brazilian girls went missing, prompting their families and the American investigative agency FBI to initiate a search. The FBI had information that these girls were living with Kate Torres.

Kate Torres has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for human trafficking of one girl and holding the other in slavery. It is noteworthy that information about Kate Torres' relationship with Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio had also surfaced in the past.