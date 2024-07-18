Search

Pakistan

Pakistan celebrates 97th founding anniversary of China’s PLA

07:14 PM | 18 Jul, 2024
Pakistan celebrates 97th founding anniversary of China’s PLA
Source: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – The 97th anniversary of founding of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China at GHQ on Thursday, said Inter Services Public Relations in a press release. 

Jiang Zaidong Ambassador of China to Pakistan was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Major General Wang Zhong, Defence Attaché, Chinese Embassy officials and officers from tri-services of Pakistan attended the event.

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir while welcoming the Chinese guests, congratulated the PLA and praised PLA’s contribution to Chinese defence, security and nation development. 

He further added that “Pakistan-China relations are exceptional and have always weathered the vicissitudes of strategic environment with mutual trust and unwavering belief in each other's support”. 

 “Relations between Pakistan Army and Peoples Liberation Army are strong and both militaries continue to engage in bilateral military cooperation, demonstrating the iron clad brotherhood between the two countries”, COAS concluded.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese ambassador thanked COAS for hosting the event for the 97th anniversary of the founding of the PLA.

“Pakistani military has always been at the forefront of countering terrorism and has made great sacrifices for the peace and stability of Pakistan and the region”, Chinese ambassador remarked.

“We stand ready to work with our brethren to combat terrorism and firmly believe that no force can destroy the iron-clad friendship between China and Pakistan and the brotherhood between the two militaries”, Chinese ambassador said.

Pakistan

09:03 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

Stray dog kills four-month-old boy in Pakpattan 

08:06 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

Woman allegedly cuts throats of three children in Abbottabad

07:14 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

Pakistan celebrates 97th founding anniversary of China’s PLA

06:54 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

Javed Alam Odho reappointed Karachi police chief

06:40 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

Karachi lawyers seek exemption from wearing black coats amid deadly ...

06:34 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

Canadian aviation experts approve Karachi airport's security protocols

Pakistan

11:00 PM | 16 Jul, 2024

Pakistani students shine at Turkiye's largest public speaking ...

11:45 PM | 15 Jul, 2024

Petrol, diesel prices increased for next fortnight

08:21 AM | 16 Jul, 2024

Muharram 9 processions being taken out across Pakistan amid tight ...

07:36 PM | 17 Jul, 2024

Jeep accident claims 2 lives in Neelum valley, injures 8 tourists

02:18 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

Power to the People: Government's Bold Move to Slash Electricity ...

11:56 AM | 16 Jul, 2024

Student rapes 18-year-old patient at Lahore’s Gulab Devi Hospital

Advertisement

Latest

09:03 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

Stray dog kills four-month-old boy in Pakpattan 

Gold & Silver

02:54 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

Gold hits all-time high after Rs4,600 per tola increase in Pakistan

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 18 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 18, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.

British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)         
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.05 280.75
Euro EUR 301.25 303.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.15 358.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.37
Australian Dollar AUD 184.55 186.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741 749
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 309.15 311.65
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: