China proposes package solution to settle border disputes with Bhutan
Associated Press of Pakistan
07:18 PM | 21 Jul, 2020
China proposes package solution to settle border disputes with Bhutan
Share

BEIJING - China on Tuesday proposed a package solution to resolve border disputes with Bhutan saying, the central, eastern and western sections of the boundary were disputed between the two countries.

“China’s position has been consistent and clear. That part of the territory is not yet demarcated, and the middle, eastern and western sections of the border are disputed, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing while responding to a question regarding China’s claim over Sakteng Wildlife Sanctuary at the Global Environment Facility Council Meeting.

He said, “China has proposed a package solution to these disputes. China is opposed to making an issue of such disputes at multilateral forums and China remains in communication with the relevant parties regarding this issue.”

Last week, China opposed to funding a project for Sakteng Wildlife Sanctuary at the 58th meeting of the UNDP’s Global Environment Facility (GEF) Council and said it was a disputed territory.

More From This Category
China proposes package solution to settle border ...
07:18 PM | 21 Jul, 2020
First Chinese School Dubai set to open in ...
03:23 PM | 21 Jul, 2020
US, India hold joint naval exercise in Indian ...
12:53 PM | 21 Jul, 2020
Lightning strikes kill at least 16 in India
10:14 AM | 21 Jul, 2020
Eidul Azha on July 31 in Saudi Arabia as Zil-Haj ...
10:10 PM | 20 Jul, 2020
Iran executes man who spied on Gen Soleimani for ...
07:09 PM | 20 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Gul Panra's new video at Khyber DC residence lands KP officials in hot water
02:42 PM | 21 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr