Pakistan strongly condemns burning of Holy Quran in Sweden

Islamophobic incident triggers furor among several nations

09:18 AM | 22 Jan, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Sweden is facing major outrage from Muslim countries including Pakistan which denounced the Scandinavian nation for the incident of burning of Islam's holy book.

Amid the global condemnations, Islamabad also strongly protested the abhorrent act of desecration of the Holy Quran.

In a statement, the Foreign Office called it a ‘senseless and provocative Islamophobic act’ that hurts the religious sensitivities of over 1.5 billion Muslims across the globe.

Pakistan slammed the European country, saying such actions are not covered under any legitimate expression of the right to freedom of expression or opinion, which carries responsibilities under international human rights law, such as the obligation not to carry out hate speech and incite people to violence.

Foreign Office said Islam is a religion of peace, and Muslims, including in Pakistan, believe in respecting all religions. These principles must be supported by all.

Islamabad called upon the international community to show a common resolve against Islamophobia, xenophobia, intolerance, and incitement to violence on the basis of religion or belief, and work together for promoting inter-faith harmony and peaceful coexistence.

Quran discretion trigger furor among other Muslim countries

Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Kuwait condemned the Islamophobic act.

In a statement, Riyadh calls for spreading the values of dialogue, tolerance, and coexistence, and rejects hatred and extremism.

Turkey also denounced the incident, with the quick response from the Turkish foreign ministry making headlines.

Ankara conveyed the strongest possible condemnation for the vile attack on the holy book. It said permitting this anti-Islam act under the guise of freedom of expression is completely unacceptable, adding that it targets Muslims and insults our sacred values.

The provocative incident was carried out by the leader of Danish far-right political party Hard Line.

Surrounded by law enforcement personnel, Rasmus Paludan set fire to Islam’s holy book in a gathering which was attended by around 100 members.

Clashes break out in Sweden over Quran burning

