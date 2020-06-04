Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah appears before NAB

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has appeared before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in fake bank accounts and solar light cases today (Thursday).

According to media details, the Sindh chief minister is facing the interrogation of combined investigation team of the anti-corruption watchdog at the NAB Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Murad Ali Shah is accused of issuing funds for contracts despite objections.

The case is related to the multi-billion fake bank accounts case against the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership, including former president Asif Ali Zardari, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, Faryal Talpur and senior bankers and bureaucrats.

Murad Ali Shah has already visited NAB-Rawalpindi in the same case and he has been summoned for the second time.