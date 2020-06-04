Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah appears before NAB
Web Desk
09:56 AM | 4 Jun, 2020
Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah appears before NAB
Share

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has appeared before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in fake bank accounts and solar light cases today (Thursday).

According to media details, the Sindh chief minister is facing the interrogation of combined investigation team of the anti-corruption watchdog at the NAB Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Murad Ali Shah is accused of issuing funds for contracts despite objections.

The case is related to the multi-billion fake bank accounts case against the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership, including former president Asif Ali Zardari, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, Faryal Talpur and senior bankers and bureaucrats.

Murad Ali Shah has already visited NAB-Rawalpindi in the same case and he has been summoned for the second time.

More From This Category
COVID-19: Punjab, KP bans entry in government ...
02:10 PM | 4 Jun, 2020
COVID-19: Punjab, KP decides to shut down major ...
12:44 PM | 4 Jun, 2020
At least nine places in Islamabad to be sealed ...
12:09 PM | 4 Jun, 2020
Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah appears before NAB
09:56 AM | 4 Jun, 2020
Pakistan's dynamic foreign policy exposed India's ...
09:43 AM | 4 Jun, 2020
No new taxes to be introduced in next FY budget, ...
08:32 AM | 4 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Uzma Khan withdraws case against Malik Riaz’s daughters
08:24 PM | 3 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr