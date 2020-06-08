PM Imran directs to reduce non-development spending in upcoming budget
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan that directed to reduce non-development spending and increase development expenditure in the upcoming budget which is being presented amid COVID-19 outbreak..
While chairing a high level meeting in Islamabad, the premier received briefing from Punjab, KP’s economic teams about the priorities of the proposed budget for the financial year 2020-21 which was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information Minister Shibli Faraz, Minister for Industry Hamad Azhar, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Advisors Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Dr Ishrat Hussain and Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari.
In view of these circumstances, he directed to set priorities especially for those projects and to put into practice those priorities which would create employment opportunities and accelerate the wheel of the economy.
The Prime Minister said in large urban areas where the Corona virus outbreak has had a devastating effect, full employment opportunities should be created and directed to pay special attention to the development of the industrial sector and agriculture.
In order to meet the national and provincial development needs and ensure the participation of the private sector in development projects, the Prime Minister called for facilitating the private sector for the accomplishment of projects under public-private partnership.
In this regard, the Prime Minister was also given a special briefing on the priorities in the budget for the development of special economic zones and agriculture sector.
The premier directed the provincial governments to pay special attention to the up gradation of the health sector with regard to development projects and emphasized to shun unnecessary government expenditure.
