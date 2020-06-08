Pakistan decides to strictly monitor SOPs issued against Covid-19
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) led Federal government has decided to strictly monitor the SOPs issued to protect people against the spread of Covid-19.
In a media briefing in Islamabad, Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said that wearing face masks is mandatory and no leniency will be tolerated in this regard.
He said it is obligatory to wear mask while visiting shops, markets and other places of public gathering as it can help stop the spread of disease by 40 to 60 percent.
Dr Zafar warned that action would be taken against those who do not observe the SOPs adding that the government is working on an integrated strategy against corona virus.
He said 74 percent of those who died in Pakistan were above 50 years of age and most of them had previous underlying health conditions.
Giving latest statistics about the corona situation in the country, 34 percent people, who were found corona positive, have completely recovered, over 5,000 people are admitted in various hospitals of the country, with 262 on ventilators.
